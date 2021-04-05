CCA Industries, Inc. Announces Engagement Of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

PENN VALLEY, Pa., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CCA Industries, Inc. (OTC:CAWW), announced that it has engaged the investment banking firm Janney Montgomery Scott LLC.

Lance Funston, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer stated, "As a follow up to my previous announcement that the Company's Board of Directors authorized management to select an investment banker to explore the Company's strategic alternatives, I am pleased to report that the Company has entered into an engagement letter with Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, whereby Janney will serve as the Company's exclusive agent to advise on and seek opportunities for the Company, including identifying transactions with prospective purchasers of the Company or any of its business or assets."

About CCA Industries, Inc.

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and markets health and beauty aids, each under its individual brand name. The products include, principally, "Plus White" toothpastes and teeth whiteners, "Bikini Zone" medicated topical and shave gels, "Nutra Nail" nail care treatments, "Porcelana" skin care products, "Scar Zone" scar treatment products, "Sudden Change" anti-aging skin care products and two newly acquired brands, "Hair Off" and "Solar Sense".

About Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC is a leading full-service investment banking and financial services firm serving individual, corporate, institutional and government clients. Janney is an independently operated subsidiary of The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company, one of the 15 largest mutual insurance companies in the nation, and is a member of the New York Stock Exchange, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation. Janney's Investment Banking practice is a leader in providing middle-market solutions to clients on a highly personalized basis, providing exceptional service, commitment and senior level attention. Since 2009, Janney has completed over 800 transactions aggregating $110B in transaction value. Additional company information is available at www.janney.com.



Statements contained in the news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which would cause actual results to differ materially, from estimated results. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Company's past filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that the results in any forward-looking statement will be achieved and actual results could be affected by one or more factors, which could cause them to differ materially. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

