CCA Industries, Inc. Announces Progress Update

LYNDHURST, N.J., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CCA Industries, Inc. (OTC: "CAWW"), announced today an update from Lance Funston, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, on the progress made since the Company voluntarily delisted from the NYSE American Exchange.

Lance Funston stated, "I am pleased to report the following:

Year to date net sales through April 30, 2019 were $7.8 million , an increase of 9.1% over the same period in fiscal 2018. All major account reviews of existing items have been completed with indications pointing to stable placement and the possibility of four new items in fiscal 2020. The board of directors has approved the engagement of Cross Tree Capital to assist the Company in exploring strategic alternatives.

I am also pleased to announce that Michael Dunn has joined the board of directors, effective June 5, 2019, replacing Justin W. Mills III, who stepped down from the board. Michael has substantial experience serving on the boards of Companies."

The Company's stock is now trading on the OTC pink sheets under the symbol "CAWW". Information regarding our financial performance can be found on our investor web site www.ccainvestor.com .

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and markets health and beauty aids, each under its individual brand name. The products include, principally, "Plus+White" toothpastes and teeth whiteners, "Bikini Zone" medicated topical and shave gels, "Nutra Nail" nail care treatments, "Porcelana" skin care products, "Scar Zone" scar treatment products and "Sudden Change" anti-aging skin care products.

Statements contained in the news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which would cause actual results to differ materially, from estimated results. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Company's past filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that the results in any forward-looking statement will be achieved and actual results could be affected by one or more factors, which could cause them to differ materially. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

