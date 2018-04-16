CCA Industries, Inc. Reports Net Loss for the first Quarter Ended February 28, 2018

Changes in the tax law that were enacted effective January 1, 2018 lowered the Company's effective tax rate from approximately 36% to 24% resulting in the Company revaluing its deferred tax assets. The change in the effective tax rate resulted in the Company recording an additional tax expense of approximately $3,150,000 in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. This tax expense is a non-cash item and will not have any effect on the Company's current cash flow.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was $149,453 in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 as compared to an EBITDA of $472,495 in the same period in fiscal 2017.

Lance Funston, Chief Executive Officer had previously commented in the press release issued on April 9, 2018, "After eight quarters of consistent profits, it is disappointing to report a Q1 loss. Clearly the events that led to the loss are not reoccurring in nature and I believe will strengthen performance in the future."

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and markets health and beauty aids, each under its individual brand name. The products include, principally, "Plus+White" toothpastes and teeth whiteners, "Bikini Zone" medicated topical and shave gels, "Nutra Nail" nail care treatments, "Scar Zone" scar treatment products, "Sudden Change" anti-aging skin care products and "Porcelana" skin care products.

Statements contained in the news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which would cause actual results to differ materially, from estimated results. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that the results in any forward-looking statement will be achieved and actual results could be affected by one or more factors, which could cause them to differ materially. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.







CCA INDUSTRIES, INC.













Three Months Ended



February 28, 2018

February 28, 2017









Revenues

$ 3,998,424

$ 4,269,151









(Loss) income before provision for income taxes

(107,189)

299,392 Provision for income taxes

3,113,470

112,640 Net (loss) income

$ (3,220,659)

$ 186,752









Net (loss) earnings per share:

















Basic

$ (0.45)

$ 0.03 Diluted

$ (0.45)

$ 0.03









Weighted average shares outstanding:

















Basic

7,126,684

7,006,684 Diluted

7,126,684

7,006,684









Reconciliation of net (loss) income to EBITDA:

















Net (loss) income

$ (3,220,659)

$ 186,752 Add back:







Interest expense, net

243,063

151,161 Provision for income taxes

3,113,470

112,640 Depreciation and amortization expense

13,579

21,942 EBITDA

$ 149,453

$ 472,495

