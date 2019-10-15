CCA Industries, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

LYNDHURST, N.J., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CCA Industries, Inc. (OTC: "CAWW") announced today its results for the third quarter and nine months ended August 31, 2019, which can be found in the table below.

The Company reported a loss of $59,747 for the three months ended August 31, 2019 compared to a loss of $203,672 for the same period in fiscal 2018. Lance Funston, Chief Executive Officer commented, "The loss was mainly due to lower international sales than expected for the third quarter. We anticipate a profitable fourth quarter. I am pleased to report that the Company's EBITDA* for fiscal 2019 year to date of $900,244 represents a substantial improvement over the $(257,095) reported for the fiscal 2018 year to date."

The Company's financial statements for the quarter and nine months ended August 31, 2019 can be found on the Company's investor web site: www.ccainvestor.com

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and markets health and beauty aids, each under its individual brand name. The products include, principally, "Plus+White" toothpastes and teeth whiteners, "Bikini Zone" medicated topical and shave gels, "Nutra Nail" nail care treatments, "Scar Zone" scar treatment products, "Sudden Change" complete skin care regime and "Porcelana" skin care products.

Statements contained in the news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which would cause actual results to differ materially, from estimated results. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Company's past filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that the results in any forward-looking statement will be achieved and actual results could be affected by one or more factors, which could cause them to differ materially. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization



CCA INDUSTRIES, INC.



Three Months Ended



August 31, 2019 (unaudited)

August 31, 2018 (unaudited)









Revenues

$ 4,108,891

$ 4,224,832









Net Income (Loss)

$ (59,747)

$ (203,672)









Earnings (Loss) per Share:

















Basic

$ (0.01)

$ (0.03) Diluted

$ (0.01)

$ (0.03)









Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:







Basic

7,456,684

7,456,684 Diluted

7,456,684

7,456,684









EBITDA *

$ (1,440)

$ (175,413)









Nine Months Ended



August 31, 2019 (unaudited)

August 31, 2018 (unaudited)









Revenues

$ 13,468,602

$ 12,448,496









Net Income (Loss)

$ 483,812

$ (3,716,652)









Earnings (Loss) per Share:

















Basic

$ 0.06

$ (0.51) Diluted

$ 0.06

$ (0.51)



















Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:







Basic

7,456,684

7,348,290 Diluted

7,456,684

7,348,290









EBITDA *

$ 900,244

$ (257,095)











* Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

