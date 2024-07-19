CCBank and Security Home Mortgage Contribute $2.25 Million to Utah's Children First Education Fund, Supporting Students with Special Needs

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CCBank and its subsidiary company, Security Home Mortgage, are proud to announce their combined contribution of $2.25 million to Utah's Children First Education Fund (CFEF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit scholarship granting organization with a mission to provide school choice options for students with disabilities. One hundred percent of the scholarship contribution will be allocated to supporting Utah students within low- and moderate-income families, underscoring CCBank and Security Home Mortgage's commitment to fostering educational opportunities and supporting community development.

Championed in 2019 by the Utah State Legislature's passing of the Carson Smith Opportunity Scholarship, the CFEF has been instrumental in ensuring that every child with special needs gets the education they deserve. Over 80,000 Utah special needs students are eligible to participate in the program.

Matt Field, President and CFO of CCBank, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration. "At CCBank, we believe that education is the cornerstone of a thriving community. Personally, as the father of a special needs child, we have experienced first-hand the challenges that exist for these students as they swim with the masses in our school systems. Our partnership with Utah's Children First Education Fund reflects our dedication to supporting those students that have special education needs. By investing in our children's future we are, by extension, investing in the future of our community. We are honored to support an organization that shares our vision for helping those in our community with needs and the next generation through education."

Ronnie Daniel, Executive Director of the Children First Education Fund, highlighted the importance of CCBank's support. "We are incredibly grateful for CCBank's generous contribution. This funding will enable us to expand our programs and reach even more children in need, especially those who are currently on a waitlist. It is partnerships like this that make a tangible difference in the lives of our students, providing them with the resources and opportunities they need to succeed."

For more information about Utah's Children First Education Fund, please visit www.cfe-fund.org.

About CCBank -

Founded in 1993, CCBank is a community-focused financial institution with branch offices located in Salem, Provo, Orem, Pleasant Grove, Sandy, and St. George to serve the banking needs of Utah residents and businesses. The bank prides itself on being a longstanding community bank headquartered in Pleasant Grove and focused on Utah communities' financial and social health through its industry-leading rates, personalized service, financial technology, and quick decisions made at the local level. CCBank is an Equal Housing Lender | Member FDIC. Online: https://ccbank.com.

About Security Home Mortgage -

Security Home Mortgage, a subsidiary of CCBank, was founded in 1999 by Jon Chamberlain and is known for being dependable and catering to every client's needs. A majority of the company's business comes from repeat or referral customers, a testament to the trust and credibility SHM instills into each loan closed. Locally owned and operated, SHM employs over 90 mortgage lending experts and uses industry-best technology. From pre-qualification to application and closing, each loan stays in-house, providing a seamless and quick experience for every customer. Online: https://securityhomemortgage.com/

About Utah's Children First Education Fund -

Children First Education Fund (CFEF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit scholarship granting organization (SGO) with a mission to provide school choice options for students with disabilities. The birth of CFEF came about because of decades of passionate education and school choice advocacy by the organization's founders Jordan Clements, Kim Coleman, and Doug Holmes. Online: https://cfe-fund.org.

Contact:

Lee Lamb

+1-801-330-1192

[email protected]

SOURCE CCBank