CCELL® Celebrates 2022 Achievements, Including Multiple Awards, Exhibition at MJBizCon, Launch of New Heating Technology CCELL EVO

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CCELL®, the world's leading technology brand focused on creating trendsetting vape hardware products and advanced vaporization technology, announced today that the company is celebrating notable achievements as 2022 begins to come to a close, including winning three awards, showcasing as an exhibitor at MJBizCon 2022, and launching their new technology and products, including CCELL EVO, Rizo, and Palm Pro.

As a silver sponsor of MJBizCon, CCELL featured the recent launch of CCELL EVO, a revolutionary new heating technology. CCELL also hosted a VIP customer appreciation event during the show, where guests got to learn more about the new technology and immerse themselves in CCELL's innovative culture.

CCELL is an industry leader in vaporization technology, and was the first to create the well-known ceramic heating technology back in 2016. By researching trends through social listening and creating products directly aligned with what consumers are seeking, CCELL has developed EVO, a new heating technology that not only provides larger vapor clouds, better flavors, and true live resin compatibility, but also results in 35% less greenhouse gas emissions throughout the production process.

CCELL's newest product, Palm Pro, made its debut at the show. It is a new addition to the Palm family, improved with a visible LED status light, 3 voltage settings, a 10-second preheat function, and full airflow control. Palm Pro will be available in five colors, which consumers voted for via social media. CCELL's RIZO and M3 Plus batteries are selling well since their launch earlier this year, with promising forecasts for 2023. The batteries offer superior performance and the choice between maximizing either potency or flavor at the flick of a switch.

CCELL's products won three highly coveted awards in 2022. A noted fan favorite, CCELL's DART-X, won the category "Favourite Vaporizer" at O'Cannabiz in Toronto, and "Best CBD Device" at the World CBD Awards in Barcelona. Additionally, Dutch Botanicals, who uses CCELL cartridges, had their Grumpz Living Soil Live Rosin Cart receive an award in the "Non-Distillate Vape Pens" category at the 2022 Colorado High Times Cannabis Cup.

CCELL® is a technology brand and global innovator in the portable vaporizer space that revolutionized the industry by introducing the ceramic heating component. CCELL® was born in the headquarters of Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited, which has more than 10 years of expertise in the vaporization industry. With advanced R&D resources, patented technologies, strong production capability, and reliable quality control systems, CCELL® is recognized around the world for its exceptional vaporization technology and top-quality devices.

