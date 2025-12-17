CrossCountry Mortgage Bolsters VA Lending Strength With Arrival of Veteran-Led Team

CLEVELAND, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM), the nation's #1 retail mortgage lender, welcomes a new powerhouse team with deep roots in the Military community. The Victor Alpha Group of CrossCountry Mortgage, led by husband-and-wife duo, Patton and Shari Gade, recently joined CCM, bringing their team of more than 20 mortgage professionals with Military ties.

Patton Gade, Originating Branch Manager Shari Gade, Director of Military Lending Growth and Development

"This team exemplifies the values that define CrossCountry Mortgage," said Ron Leonhardt, Founder and CEO, CCM. "Their leadership, dedication to Military families and focus on developing top Veteran talent strengthen our mission and reinforce our commitment to the communities we serve."

The Victor Alpha Group is known for their dedication to serving Active-Duty Service Members, Veterans and Military families. Patton, one of the nation's top Veteran originators and an eight-year U.S. Army Veteran, and Shari, Director of Military Lending Growth and Development for the branch, work together to drive strategy, development and service excellence. United in mission, they've built a reputation for delivering specialized VA lending solutions. The team also invests in career development and training for Veterans transitioning out of their service and into civilian life.

"We couldn't be more excited to wrap up 2025 with a strategic move to CCM. This transition reflects our commitment to aligning with a company that understands the Military community and has the products and tools to help us serve our borrowers," said Patton Gade, Originating Branch Manager, Victor Alpha Group of CCM. "The solutions CCM offers provide us a stronger foundation to train, mentor and build careers with purpose. As Veterans serving Veterans, we're able to connect on a deeper level because we've walked in their shoes."

"CrossCountry Mortgage gives our team the resources we need to streamline the mortgage process, expand our impact and continue our mission of taking care of Veterans and their families," said Shari Gade. "In addition to helping our borrowers, we're committed to empowering more Military Veterans to thrive as loan originators. Their integrity and discipline elevate this industry, and CCM's culture is built for their success."

Also joining CCM as part of the Victor Alpha Team are Peter Brock, Sales Manager and Jennifer Finn, Branch Operations Manager. Both come with years of mortgage and leadership experience. They're committed to flawless execution and understand how exceptional service begins from marrying unity and structure within the team.

CCM, founded in 2003, has become a trusted destination for borrowers and top mortgage professionals alike, thanks to the company's culture centered around innovation, opportunity and customer-focused solutions. The company's momentum continues to drive forward following several industry accolades. Earlier this year, 504 loan originators ranked on the 2025 Scotsman Guide Top Originators list, the most for one lender. 45 loan officers were named to Mortgage Executive Magazine's Top 200 Mortgage Originators in America list. CCM also earned honors on Scotsman Guide's 2025 Top Veteran Originators list with 16 of its loan officers earning recognition — more than any other lender.

Victor Alpha Group is rapidly growing and expanding and making an impact in the Military community nationwide. If you're interested in joining the Victor Alpha Group, and uniting with Patton and Shari in their mission to be "Armed to Serve," contact them here.

About CrossCountry Mortgage

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is the nation's number one distributed retail mortgage lender with more than 7,000 employees operating over 700 branches and servicing loans across all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Our company has been recognized ten times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 120 mortgage, refinance and home equity solutions — ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs from FHA and programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers — and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and Ginnie Mae (NMLS #3029). Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win.

