CCM Hockey Launches CCM HOCKEY HOUSE in Toronto providing players with the ultimate hockey experience

Offering the best gear and on-ice experience to Toronto

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CCM Hockey, a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of hockey equipment, is excited to announce that it has transformed one of Toronto's largest homes into an immersive hockey experience called CCM Hockey House from Nov 17th- 20th. CCM Hockey House will be a space dedicated to player improvement and give the Toronto hockey community access to one of the most exciting hockey experiences yet – from the latest tech and performance to hitting the ice on one of the most beautiful private rinks in the city.

The Locker Room at the CCM Hockey House (CNW Group/CCM Hockey) The CCM Hockey House in Toronto (CNW Group/CCM Hockey)

Located in Armour Heights, the CCM Hockey House is an immersive hockey experience intended to help the next generation of players level up. This is not your regular house; CCM has transformed every room into spaces dedicated to player improvement. The house features: The Locker Room with the most advanced gear in the game and chill out zones to play NHL 23' from EA Sports, The Kitchen for game changing recipes and fuel powered by BioSteel, The Lounge where CCM history is on display through the first gear used in the game to today's high tech offerings, and The Rink Of Dreams where players experience the ultimate outdoor rink in the newest gear putting their skills to the test in a series of combine challenges.

"We're excited to inspire consumers by creating a hockey space like Toronto has never seen. This CCM experience will introduce the game to kids that have never had the opportunity to experience it before, give hockey players a taste of the Pro-life, all while having fun and building a foundation to take their game to the next level. We believe that after this event Torontonians will be energized and motivated to enjoy the game even more!" Robert Zaring, VP Marketing, CCM Hockey

In addition to being open to the public over the weekend, Friday will be dedicated to camps for kids run through the Hockey Diversity Alliance and founder/former NHL player Akim Aliu.

"The Hockey house is just another example of the creative and innovative ways CCM is growing the game of hockey. For youth from both the HDA & the TTD Foundation to get this experience and to interact and get to know the CCM brand is invaluable in diversifying and expanding the reach of the sport of hockey." Akim "Dreamer" Aliu, Chairman, Hockey Diversity Alliance

About CCM Hockey

CCM Hockey is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of hockey equipment. With its headquarters located in Montreal, the company has operations in Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia. CCM Hockey equips more professional hockey players than any other company, including superstars like Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Matt Dumba, Sidney Crosby, key female players such as, Kendall Coyne-Schofield and Sarah Nurse and top performing Goalies such as Jacob Markstrom, Thatcher Demko, Philip Grubauer and Maddie Rooney. CCM Hockey is also the official outfitter of the American Hockey League, the Canadian Hockey League, and several NCAA and National teams.

For press inquiries about CCM Hockey please contact Jodi Clark, Brand Manager, CCM Hockey – [email protected]. If you are interested in interested in joining us and would like to cover the event in any capacity, please do not hesitate to reach out.

SOURCE CCM Hockey