CCR - Results for the 1st quarter of 2018

Consolidated traffic grew by 2.3%. Proforma traffic (including Renovias and ViaRio, proportionally) increased by 3.1%.

Same-basis* adjusted EBITDA increased by 9.3%, with an adjusted margin of 62.0% (+1.0 p.p.). Adjusted EBITDA grew by 17.0%, with a margin of 62.2% (+1.2 p.p.).

Same-basis* net income totaled R$413.6 million , 32.3% up. Net income totaled R$446.8 million , 35.8% up.

* The definitions of "same-basis" are described below the following table.



IFRS

Proforma Financial Indicators (R$ MM) 1Q17 1Q18 Chg %

1Q17 1Q18 Chg % Net Revenues1 1,691.4 1,940.2 14.7%

1,893.1 2,103.5 11.1% Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2 1,691.4 1,819.2 7.6%

1,820.3 1,963.6 7.9% Adjusted EBIT3 710.8 831.3 17.0%

811.2 907.3 11.9% Adjusted EBIT Mg.4 42.0% 42.8% 0.8 p.p.

42.8% 43.1% 0.3 p.p. EBIT on the same basis2 710.8 764.2 7.5%

773.2 833.5 7.9% EBIT Mg. on the same basis2 42.0% 42.0% 0.0 p.p.

42.5% 42.4% -0.1 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA5 1,031.2 1,206.9 17.0%

1,167.0 1,317.5 12.9% Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4 61.0% 62.2% 1.2 p.p.

61.6% 62.6% 1.0 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2 1,031.2 1,127.4 9.3%

1,121.5 1,226.3 9.3% Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis2 61.0% 62.0% 1.0 p.p.

61.6% 62.5% 0.9 p.p. Net Income 329.0 446.8 35.8%

329.0 446.8 35.8% Net Income on the same basis2 312.7 413.6 32.3%

312.7 413.6 32.3% Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)6 1.8 2.2



1.8 2.2

Adjusted EBITDA / Interest and Monetary Variation (x) 2.8 5.6



3.0 5.4



1 Net revenue excludes construction revenue. 2 Same-basis figures exclude: (i) ViaQuatro, which became a subsidiary in 2Q17; and (ii) ViaRio, in which CCR's stake has increased from 33.33% to 66.66% as of May 2017, in net income and proforma comparisons. 3 Calculated by adding net revenue, construction revenue, cost of services and administrative expenses. 4 The adjusted EBIT and EBITDA margins were calculated by dividing EBIT and EBITDA by net revenue, excluding construction revenue, as required by IFRS. 5 Calculated excluding non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance and the recognition of prepaid concession expenses. 6 LTM 1Q18 adjusted EBITDA includes non-recurring effects of the acquisition of stakes in ViaQuatro and ViaRio (R$548.1 million). Excluding these effects on EBITDA, the Net Debt/EBITDA ratio came to 2.5x (2.4x in proforma figures) in March 2018.

