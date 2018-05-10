CCR - Results for the 1st quarter of 2018

CCR S.A.

19:21 ET

SAO PAULO, May 10, 2018  /PRNewswire/ -- CCR S.A. (CCR), Brazil's largest road concession operator in terms of revenue, announces its results for the first quarter of 2018.

1Q18 Highlights

  • Consolidated traffic grew by 2.3%. Proforma traffic (including Renovias and ViaRio, proportionally) increased by 3.1%. 
  • Same-basis* adjusted EBITDA increased by 9.3%, with an adjusted margin of 62.0% (+1.0 p.p.). Adjusted EBITDA grew by 17.0%, with a margin of 62.2% (+1.2 p.p.).
  • Same-basis* net income totaled R$413.6 million, 32.3% up. Net income totaled R$446.8 million, 35.8% up. 

* The definitions of "same-basis" are described below the following table.

IFRS

Proforma

Financial Indicators (R$ MM)

1Q17

1Q18

Chg %

1Q17

1Q18

Chg %

Net Revenues1

1,691.4

1,940.2

14.7%

1,893.1

2,103.5

11.1%

Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2

1,691.4

1,819.2

7.6%

1,820.3

1,963.6

7.9%

Adjusted EBIT3

710.8

831.3

17.0%

811.2

907.3

11.9%

Adjusted EBIT Mg.4

42.0%

42.8%

0.8 p.p.

42.8%

43.1%

0.3 p.p.

EBIT on the same basis2

710.8

764.2

7.5%

773.2

833.5

7.9%

EBIT Mg. on the same basis2

42.0%

42.0%

0.0 p.p.

42.5%

42.4%

-0.1 p.p.

Adjusted EBITDA5

1,031.2

1,206.9

17.0%

1,167.0

1,317.5

12.9%

Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4

61.0%

62.2%

1.2 p.p.

61.6%

62.6%

1.0 p.p.

Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2

1,031.2

1,127.4

9.3%

1,121.5

1,226.3

9.3%

Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis2

61.0%

62.0%

1.0 p.p.

61.6%

62.5%

0.9 p.p.

Net Income

329.0

446.8

35.8%

329.0

446.8

35.8%

Net Income on the same basis2

312.7

413.6

32.3%

312.7

413.6

32.3%

Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)6

1.8

2.2

1.8

2.2

Adjusted EBITDA / Interest and Monetary Variation (x)

2.8

5.6

3.0

5.4

1 Net revenue excludes construction revenue.

2 Same-basis figures exclude: (i) ViaQuatro, which became a subsidiary in 2Q17; and (ii) ViaRio, in which CCR's stake has increased from 33.33% to 66.66% as of May 2017, in net income and proforma comparisons.

3 Calculated by adding net revenue, construction revenue, cost of services and administrative expenses.

4 The adjusted EBIT and EBITDA margins were calculated by dividing EBIT and EBITDA by net revenue, excluding construction revenue, as required by IFRS.

5 Calculated excluding non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance and the recognition of prepaid concession expenses.

6 LTM 1Q18 adjusted EBITDA includes non-recurring effects of the acquisition of stakes in ViaQuatro and ViaRio (R$548.1 million). Excluding these effects on EBITDA, the Net Debt/EBITDA ratio came to 2.5x (2.4x in proforma figures) in March 2018.

Conference Calls/Webcast

Access to the conference calls/webcasts:

Conference call in Portuguese:

Friday, May 11, 2018
11:30 a.m. São Paulo / 10:30 a.m. New York

Participants calling from Brazil: (11) 3193-1001 or (11) 2820-4001
Access code: CCR
Replay: (11) 3193-1012 or (11) 2820-4012
Code: 914192#

Conference call in English:

Friday, May 11, 2018
12:30 p.m. São Paulo / 11:30 a.m. New York

Participants calling from Brazil: (55 11) 3193-1001 or (55 11) 2820-4001
Participants calling from the United States: 1-800-492-3904 or (+1) 646 828-8246
Access code: CCR
Replay: (11) 3193-1012 or (11) 2820-4012
Code: 924958#

The instructions to participate in these events are available on CCR's website: www.ccr.com.br/ir.

IR Contacts

Marcus Macedo (+55 11) 3048-5941
Flávia Godoy: (+55 11) 3048-5955
Daniel Kuratomi: (+55 11) 3048-6353
Marcela Dias (+55 11) 3048-2108

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ccr---results-for-the-1st-quarter-of-2018-300646831.html

CCR - Results for the 1st quarter of 2018

CCR S.A.

19:21 ET