CCR - Results for the 1st quarter of 2018

SAO PAULO, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CCR S.A. (CCR), Brazil's largest road concession operator in terms of revenue, announces its results for the first quarter of 2018.
1Q18 Highlights
- Consolidated traffic grew by 2.3%. Proforma traffic (including Renovias and ViaRio, proportionally) increased by 3.1%.
- Same-basis* adjusted EBITDA increased by 9.3%, with an adjusted margin of 62.0% (+1.0 p.p.). Adjusted EBITDA grew by 17.0%, with a margin of 62.2% (+1.2 p.p.).
- Same-basis* net income totaled R$413.6 million, 32.3% up. Net income totaled R$446.8 million, 35.8% up.
* The definitions of "same-basis" are described below the following table.
|
IFRS
|
Proforma
|
Financial Indicators (R$ MM)
|
1Q17
|
1Q18
|
Chg %
|
1Q17
|
1Q18
|
Chg %
|
Net Revenues1
|
1,691.4
|
1,940.2
|
14.7%
|
1,893.1
|
2,103.5
|
11.1%
|
Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2
|
1,691.4
|
1,819.2
|
7.6%
|
1,820.3
|
1,963.6
|
7.9%
|
Adjusted EBIT3
|
710.8
|
831.3
|
17.0%
|
811.2
|
907.3
|
11.9%
|
Adjusted EBIT Mg.4
|
42.0%
|
42.8%
|
0.8 p.p.
|
42.8%
|
43.1%
|
0.3 p.p.
|
EBIT on the same basis2
|
710.8
|
764.2
|
7.5%
|
773.2
|
833.5
|
7.9%
|
EBIT Mg. on the same basis2
|
42.0%
|
42.0%
|
0.0 p.p.
|
42.5%
|
42.4%
|
-0.1 p.p.
|
Adjusted EBITDA5
|
1,031.2
|
1,206.9
|
17.0%
|
1,167.0
|
1,317.5
|
12.9%
|
Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4
|
61.0%
|
62.2%
|
1.2 p.p.
|
61.6%
|
62.6%
|
1.0 p.p.
|
Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2
|
1,031.2
|
1,127.4
|
9.3%
|
1,121.5
|
1,226.3
|
9.3%
|
Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis2
|
61.0%
|
62.0%
|
1.0 p.p.
|
61.6%
|
62.5%
|
0.9 p.p.
|
Net Income
|
329.0
|
446.8
|
35.8%
|
329.0
|
446.8
|
35.8%
|
Net Income on the same basis2
|
312.7
|
413.6
|
32.3%
|
312.7
|
413.6
|
32.3%
|
Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)6
|
1.8
|
2.2
|
1.8
|
2.2
|
Adjusted EBITDA / Interest and Monetary Variation (x)
|
2.8
|
5.6
|
3.0
|
5.4
|
1 Net revenue excludes construction revenue.
|
2 Same-basis figures exclude: (i) ViaQuatro, which became a subsidiary in 2Q17; and (ii) ViaRio, in which CCR's stake has increased from 33.33% to 66.66% as of May 2017, in net income and proforma comparisons.
|
3 Calculated by adding net revenue, construction revenue, cost of services and administrative expenses.
|
4 The adjusted EBIT and EBITDA margins were calculated by dividing EBIT and EBITDA by net revenue, excluding construction revenue, as required by IFRS.
|
5 Calculated excluding non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance and the recognition of prepaid concession expenses.
|
6 LTM 1Q18 adjusted EBITDA includes non-recurring effects of the acquisition of stakes in ViaQuatro and ViaRio (R$548.1 million). Excluding these effects on EBITDA, the Net Debt/EBITDA ratio came to 2.5x (2.4x in proforma figures) in March 2018.
Conference Calls/Webcast
Access to the conference calls/webcasts:
Conference call in Portuguese:
Friday, May 11, 2018
11:30 a.m. São Paulo / 10:30 a.m. New York
Participants calling from Brazil: (11) 3193-1001 or (11) 2820-4001
Access code: CCR
Replay: (11) 3193-1012 or (11) 2820-4012
Code: 914192#
Conference call in English:
Friday, May 11, 2018
12:30 p.m. São Paulo / 11:30 a.m. New York
Participants calling from Brazil: (55 11) 3193-1001 or (55 11) 2820-4001
Participants calling from the United States: 1-800-492-3904 or (+1) 646 828-8246
Access code: CCR
Replay: (11) 3193-1012 or (11) 2820-4012
Code: 924958#
The instructions to participate in these events are available on CCR's website: www.ccr.com.br/ir.
IR Contacts
Marcus Macedo (+55 11) 3048-5941
Flávia Godoy: (+55 11) 3048-5955
Daniel Kuratomi: (+55 11) 3048-6353
Marcela Dias (+55 11) 3048-2108
SOURCE CCR S.A.
