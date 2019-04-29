CCR - Results for the 1st quarter of 2019

SAO PAULO, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CCR S.A. (CCR), Brazil's largest road concession operator in terms of revenue, announces its results for the first quarter of 2019.

Highlights 1Q19 vs. 1Q18

  • Consolidated traffic fell by 1.2%. Excluding the effects of the suspended axles exemption and ViaSul, consolidated traffic increased by 0.9%.
  • Operating adjusted EBITDA* increased by 15.8%, accompanied by a margin of 63.4% (+1.2 p.p.).
  • Net income came to R$358.1 million, down 19.9%.

* The definitions of "same-basis" are described below the following table.

IFRS

Proforma

Financial Indicators (R$ MM)

1Q18

1Q19

Chg %

1Q18

1Q19

Chg %

Net Revenues1

1,940.2

2,205.9

13.7%

2,103.5

2,356.3

12.0%

Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2

1,940.2

2,020.6

4.2%

2,074.7

2,171.0

4.6%

Adjusted EBIT3

831.3

831.4

0.0%

907.3

904.6

-0.3%

Adjusted EBIT Mg.4

42.8%

37.7%

-5.1 p.p.

43.1%

38.4%

-4.7 p.p.

Ajusted EBIT on the same basis2

831.3

774.6

-6.7%

894.8

847.8

-5.3%

Ajusted EBIT Mg. on the same basis2

42.8%

38.3%

-4.6 p.p.

43.1%

39.1%

-4.0 p.p.

Adjusted EBITDA5

1,206.9

1,382.4

14.5%

1,317.5

1,488.1

12.9%

Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4

62.2%

62.7%

0.5 p.p.

62.6%

63.2%

0.6 p.p.

Operating adjusted EBITDA6

1,206.9

1,397.9

15.8%

1,317.5

1,503.6

14.2%

Operating adjusted EBITDA Mg.4

62.2%

63.4%

1.2 p.p.

62.6%

63.8%

1.2 p.p.

Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2

1,206.9

1,301.4

7.8%

1,297.1

1,407.0

8.5%

Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis2

62.2%

64.4%

2.2 p.p.

62.5%

64.8%

2.3 p.p.

Net Income

446.8

358.1

-19.9%

446.8

358.1

-19.9%

Net Income on the same basis2

438.7

336.6

-23.2%

438.7

336.6

-23.2%

Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)7

2.2

2.6

2.2

2.5

Adjusted EBITDA5 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x)

5.6

4.3

5.4

4.4

1 Net revenue excludes construction revenue.
2 Same-basis figures exclude: (i) ViaMobilidade, whose concession agreement was signed in April 2018; (ii) San José International Airport, in which we increased our interest and, consequently, acquired control in October 2018; (iii) ViaSul, whose concession agreement was signed on January 11, 2019; (iv) non-recurring provision related to fines imposed by the Federal Prosecution Office in the agreements signed with CCR Group's former employees, included in the CIP, with an impact of R$15.5 million on EBITDA and net income; (v) non-recurring expenses related to legal advisors, with an impact of R$14.0 million on EBITDA and R$9.3 million on net income; and (vi) non-recurring item related to the restatement of the provisioned balance of penalties related to the Lenience Agreement entered into with the Federal Prosecution Office, with an impact of R$3.5 million on net income.
3 Calculated by adding net revenue, construction revenue, cost of services and administrative expenses.
4 The operating adjusted EBIT and EBITDA margins were calculated by dividing operating adjusted EBIT and EBITDA by net revenue, excluding construction revenue, as required by IFRS.
5 Calculated excluding non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance and the recognition of prepaid concession expenses.
6 In addition to non-cash expenses, revenues and/or non-operating non-cash expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.

Conference Calls/Webcast

Access to the conference calls/webcasts:

Portuguese conference call with simultaneous translation into English:

Tuesday, April 30, 2019
12:00 p.m. São Paulo / 11:00 a.m. New York

Participants calling from Brazil: (11) 3193-1001 or (11) 2820-4001
Participants calling from the US: 1-800-492-3904 or (+1) 646 828-8246
Access Code: CCR
Replay: (11) 3193-1012 or (11) 2820-4012
Code: 6613150

The instructions to participate in these events are available on CCR's website: www.ccr.com.br/ir

