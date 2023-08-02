CCRM Fertility Broadens North American Footprint By Adding The Advanced IVF Institute to its Network

Leading fertility treatment and family-building network expands services to the Chicago metropolitan area

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility, a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science, has added The Advanced IVF Institute, to its rapidly expanding fertility treatment and family-building network. Dr. Charles Miller leads two Chicago-area locations and provides cutting-edge fertility treatments, including in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility preservation and reproductive surgery.

For more than 35 years, CCRM Fertility has helped transform lives through exceptional fertility care. CCRM Fertility's diverse, highly regarded team of physicians, research scientists, embryologists and professional staff are dedicated to helping patients achieve their dream of having a baby today, or in the future, achieving some of the highest Iive-birth success rates in the U.S. CCRM Fertility's expansive network currently serves 16 major metropolitan areas with 37 locations across the U.S. and Canada. Now, Chicagoans can have the benefit of the CCRM expertise in their own backyard.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Miller and his team to our network, as they spearhead one of Chicago's leading IVF and surgery clinics and are recognized nationally and globally," said CCRM Fertility CEO Bob LaGalia. "Dr. Miller is an innovator in reproductive surgery and has a passion for learning new procedures, techniques and instrumentation that can positively impact patient outcomes. Dr. Miller and his experienced team will be an invaluable asset to CCRM as we collaborate to make assisted reproductive technologies more efficient and accessible for our patients."

As an internationally renowned expert in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery and in the treatment of infertility, Dr. Miller founded The Advanced IVF Institute in 2008. He is a graduate of the Honors Program in Medical Education from Northwestern University and completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Parkland Memorial Hospital. Dr. Miller then earned his fellowship in reproductive endocrinology and infertility at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Miller is a past president (2008) of the AAGL (formerly the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists), the largest association of laparoscopic and hysteroscopic surgeons dedicated to the research and advancement of minimally invasive gynecologic procedures. Dr. Miller is also a past president (2011-2013) of the ISGE (International Society for Gynecologic Endoscopy).

In 2022, Dr. Miller received the AAGL esteemed distinction of Honorary Chair for his exemplary service to the AAGL and the outstanding contributions he has made in the field of reproductive medicine and minimally invasive gynecologic surgery.

Dr. Miller is the Director of Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery and since 2010, Director of the Fellowship in Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery Program at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. He is the current president of the Foundation of the AAGL. He is also a faculty member of the Clinical Fellowship in Reproductive Medicine and Immunology, Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science. Dr. Miller's ongoing dedication to developing young minimally invasive gynecologic surgeons earned him the AAGL's honorable John F. Steege, MD, Mentorship Award in 2018.

"It is an honor to join the prestigious CCRM Fertility network. Together, we are committed to our patients through innovative thought, procedures, and technologies," said Dr. Miller, who will continue to serve as Practice Director. "I look forward to caring for existing patients and welcoming new patients through our doors as they face fertility and gynecologic challenges."

About CCRM Fertility

CCRM Fertility is a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science. Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft more than 35 years ago, CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in IVF, fertility testing, egg freezing, preimplantation genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. CCRM Fertility leverages its own data and a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility is a proud strategic partner of Unified Women's Healthcare, which is accelerating meaningful change in women's healthcare by building healthy, innovative and mission-driven businesses to meet the comprehensive needs of women across the entirety of their health journey. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com.

