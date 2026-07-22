CCT Appoints Adam Fong as Chief Product Officer to Lead Next Phase of Product Innovation

Veteran gaming technology leader joins CCT to shape the future of the Casino Insight platform and strengthen long-term product strategy for casino operators.

TULSA, Okla., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CCT today announced the appointment of Adam Fong as Chief Product Officer (CPO), adding a seasoned gaming technology leader to its executive team as the company continues expanding its role in modernizing casino financial operations.

In his new role, Fong will lead CCT's product strategy, product management, and long-term product roadmap, helping shape the future of the company's software portfolio while strengthening the connection between customer needs, product development, and innovation.

Adam Fong, CCT's Chief Product Officer Adam Fong (left) alongside CCT's Founder and CEO, Kurt Williams (right)

Fong brings more than two decades of experience in gaming technology, product strategy, and regulatory operations. During his career, he helped build enterprise gaming solutions used by casinos around the world, working at the intersection of product management, engineering, compliance, and customer engagement. His unique ability to translate operational challenges into product innovation has made him a trusted advisor to casino operators and technology teams alike.

"As CCT continues to grow, we wanted a product leader who understands both the technology behind our platform and the real-world challenges our customers face every day," said Kurt Williams, Founder and CEO of CCT. "Adam has built his career at that intersection. His experience will strengthen our product strategy, accelerate innovation, and help us continue delivering solutions that create meaningful value for casino operators."

As Chief Product Officer, Fong will oversee product strategy across the Casino Insight platform, including Insight Cash, Insight Analytics, and CCT's expanding portfolio of AI-driven capabilities. He will work closely with engineering, customer success, sales, and product marketing to ensure future development is driven by customer needs while supporting the company's continued domestic and international growth.

Fong's appointment comes at a pivotal time for CCT as the company continues expanding its product portfolio and investing in the next generation of casino technology. By bringing together deep product leadership with extensive gaming industry expertise, CCT is further strengthening its ability to deliver innovative solutions that help casinos modernize financial operations, improve efficiency, and make more informed decisions.

About CCT

CCT helps casinos modernize financial operations through the Casino Insight™ platform. Trusted by more than 350 casino properties worldwide, Casino Insight connects cage, vault, revenue audit, analytics, and AI-powered intelligence into one integrated platform, supported by expert implementation, customer success, and industry expertise. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, CCT helps casinos replace manual, disconnected processes with connected workflows that improve accuracy, compliance, and operational decision-making.

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SOURCE CCT