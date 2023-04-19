CCTV market size to grow by USD 12,643.33 million from 2022 to 2027, APAC to account for 47% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The CCTV market size is estimated to grow by USD 12,643.33 million during 2022-2027 at a CAGR of 11.92%. APAC will account for 47% of the market growth during the forecast period. The rising investments in infrastructure for airports, shopping malls, and retail stores are increasing the demand for CCTV cameras in the region. Rapid urbanization and a growing emphasis on smart city initiatives will drive market growth in APAC. Moreover, vendors in the market are entering into strategic alliances with other market players, such as technology providers and chip makers, to create cutting-edge products. These factors will drive market growth during the forecast period. For comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View the sample PDF report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global CCTV Market 2023-2027

Vendor Landscape

The CCTV market is fragmented, and vendors compete on the basis of numerous factors such as price, differentiation in quality, regulatory compliance, innovation, service, technology, and R&D. The rising security initiatives by governments, such as face recognition technology and IP-based CCTV cameras that can support innovative technology, will help vendors survive in the market and build an edge over their competitors. Therefore, to survive and succeed in this competitive environment, vendors should distinguish their products and service offerings through clear and unique value propositions.

Market dynamics

Major drivers & challenges –

The increasing government security initiatives are driving market growth. Due to an increase in criminal activity, including theft, fraud, and illegal possession of firearms, governments are tightening security measures. They have launched initiatives for the installation of CCTV cameras in various cities. For instance, in 2021, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority installed CCTV security cameras in 472 subway stations in New York City. Hence, the increase in criminal activities such as thefts, fraud, and illegal possession of firearms will help improve security measures, which, in turn, is expected to boost the CCTV market during the forecast period.

Cyber security risks are challenging market growth. Businesses can face major losses due to malware attacks such as ransomware, spyware, rootkits, trojans, worms, and viruses. Hence, they must secure their systems to prevent cyberattacks. IP-based and wireless CCTV cameras are being increasingly targeted by cybercriminals. Hence, cyberattacks on internet-connected CCTV cameras are expected to hinder the CCTV market growth during the forecast period.

Key trends –

The incorporation of video analytics in IP-based CCTV cameras is a key trend in the market. Video analytics is used for locating and examining data that has been recorded in the form of video. CCTV cameras can be used in various locations, including government buildings, prisons, border patrol, ships, and traffic monitoring. IP-based CCTV cameras can digitally record and analyze information regarding crimes such as theft. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global closed circuit television market during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will

help clients improve their strategies for better growth prospects. - View sample report

Company Profiles

The CCTV market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including ADT INC., Axis Communications AB, Cisco Systems Inc., CP PLUS International, DW, GeoVision Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwha Techwin, Honeywell International Inc., IDIS Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Corp., MOBOTIX AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sony Group Corp., Teledyne FLIR LLC, UNIX CCTV Corp., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co. Ltd., and Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio market intelligence! Subscribe to our Basic Plan

billed annually at USD 5000

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is classified into dome camera, PTX camera, bullet camera, and BOX camera).

By application, the market is classified into public, commercial, and residential)

By geography, the market is classified into APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America .

CCTV Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.92% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 126,43.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.77 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled ADT INC., Axis Communications AB, Cisco Systems Inc., CP PLUS International, DW, GeoVision Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwha Techwin, Honeywell International Inc., IDIS Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Corp., MOBOTIX AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sony Group Corp., Teledyne FLIR LLC, UNIX CCTV Corp., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co. Ltd., and Panasonic Holdings Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio information technology market reports

