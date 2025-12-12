CData Recognized for Second Consecutive Year in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools

Company Advances in both Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CData Software , a global leader in data connectivity and integration, today announced that it has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools. This marks the second consecutive year that CData has been included in the report.

Access a complimentary copy of the full report here: https://www.cdata.com/lp/gartner-magic-quadrant-data-integration-2025/

The company's unified platform delivers real-time access, semantic intelligence, and comprehensive governance across diverse data sources, empowering organizations to activate their complete data landscape for use in AI, and analytics. Guided by its vision to make data more accessible and actionable for both humans and AI, CData continues to advance innovation in data integration. Ongoing investments in AI integration are focused on addressing one of today's most critical enterprise challenges: connecting fragmented data to AI systems to enable conversational analytics and agentic platforms.

"We believe our continued recognition in the Gartner Magic Quadrant underscores the strategic importance of our mission: to make data accessible to everyone and everything that needs it, from business users to AI agents," said Amit Sharma, co-founder and CEO of CData Software. "In our view, as organizations race to operationalize AI, this recognition reflects our continued strength in execution, a unified data integration platform, and growing momentum in delivering AI-ready connectivity that bridges traditional and emerging enterprise data environments to us. CData is delivering the foundational connectivity that ensures trusted, governed, and context-rich data powers every AI interaction and helps customers unlock the full value of their data."

"With CData, everything just works automatically," said Michael Hinkle, Medical Engagement Systems Architect, GSK. "When something changes in Oracle, there's no coding and no waiting on IT. That simplicity has freed us to think bigger about data integration by connecting clinical, registration, and CRM systems to give our medical teams a complete view of every physician they support."

We see that CData continues to gain industry recognition for its innovation and momentum in data integration and connectivity. Based on real customer reviews, CData positioned again in the Strong Performers quadrant in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights™. Other recent honors include 2025 Inc. 5000 list, the Accel 2025 Globalscape Top 100 report, The Software Report's Top 25 Data Management and Analytics Companies of 2025, and the DBTA 100 2025: The Companies That Matter Most in Data.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CData Software

CData Software is a leading provider of data access and connectivity solutions. Our self-service data products and connectivity solutions provide universal access to live data from hundreds of popular on-premises and cloud applications. Millions of users worldwide rely on CData to enable advanced analytics, boost cloud adoption, and create a more connected business. With thousands of customers across 100+ countries, CData is redefining data-driven business through AI-ready connectivity. Learn more at www.cdata.com or reach a representative via email at [email protected] .

