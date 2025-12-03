CData Study Finds Only 6% of AI Leaders Believe Their Data Infrastructure Is Ready for AI

More than 200 AI leaders reveal that data infrastructure maturity — not models — is the strongest predictor of AI success

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Only 6% of enterprise AI leaders say their data infrastructure is fully ready for AI: a readiness gap that has become one of the biggest constraints on AI progress. That's a central finding of CData Software's new report, The State of AI Data Connectivity: 2026 Outlook, which draws on independently collected survey data from more than 200 data and AI leaders at software providers and enterprise organizations. The report establishes a direct link between data infrastructure maturity and AI maturity, identifying the core capabilities that define AI-ready data infrastructure and revealing how gaps in data connectivity, context, and control are stalling AI initiatives across industries.

Download the full report: https://www.cdata.com/lp/ai-data-connectivity-report-2026/

Infrastructure Gaps Hold Back AI Progress

The research exposes a stark divide: 60% of companies at the highest level of AI maturity have also invested in advanced data infrastructure, while 53% of organizations struggling with AI implementations are hampered by immature data systems. The gap is costing companies time, money, and competitive advantage.

"The era of AI being constrained by models is over. Today, AI is constrained by data," said Amit Sharma, CEO and Co-founder of CData. "The organizations winning with AI aren't the ones with the best algorithms; they're the ones with connected, contextual, and semantically consistent data infrastructure."

Key Findings:

AI teams are drowning in data plumbing: 71% of AI teams spend over a quarter of their time on data plumbing instead of innovation

Connectivity complexity is exploding: 46% of organizations need real-time access to six or more data sources for a single AI use case

Real-time data is universally critical — but still missing: 100% agree real-time data is essential for AI agents, yet 20% still lack real-time integration capabilities

AI-Native Providers Are Outpacing Traditional Software in Integration Demands: AI-native software providers require 3x more external integrations than traditional companies (46% need 26+ integrations vs. 15%)

Infrastructure maturity is the great divide: All high-AI-maturity organizations have built centralized, semantically consistent integration layers — 80% of low-maturity providers haven't even started

Investment Priorities Shifting from Models to Infrastructure

The report signals a fundamental shift in AI strategy. Only 9% of organizations now rank AI model development as their top investment priority, while 83% are investing in or planning centralized, semantically consistent data access layers.

"Organizations are realizing that AI success isn't determined by the sophistication of their models. It's determined by the maturity of their data infrastructure," said Sharma. "The companies gaining real value from AI are the ones that invested early in connected, real-time data access. Those that haven't will find themselves at a significant competitive disadvantage."

About the Report

The State of AI Data Connectivity: 2026 Outlook provides benchmarks for both enterprises and software providers in two key areas:

Enterprise AI Adoption — How data infrastructure gaps are limiting AI success and what separates high performers from laggards Product AI Strategy — How software companies are embedding AI capabilities and managing escalating integration complexity

The research references findings from the August 2025 MIT report, The Generative AI Gap: The State of Business AI in 2025.

