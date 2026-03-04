CData Software Named to Forbes' List of America's Best Startup Employers 2026

Recognition highlights company's strong growth, employee satisfaction and innovation in AI-driven data connectivity

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CData Software , the data layer for AI, today announced it has been named to Forbes' List of America's Best Startup Employers 2026 . The prestigious ranking, presented in partnership with Statista, recognizes the top 500 startup employers in the United States based on employer reputation, employee satisfaction and company growth.

America's Best Startup Employers 2026 identified the top-performing startups in the United States by analyzing a defined set of KPIs that correspond to company growth and workplace satisfaction. After gathering more than 7 million data points from over 20,000 eligible companies, 2,700 employers qualified for in-depth analysis. In the end, only 500 employers were included in the ranking. Each employer's final evaluation was based on three key criteria: Employer Reputation, Employee Satisfaction, and Company Growth.

"Being recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the culture our team has built together," said Amit Sharma, CEO and Founder of CData Software. "Our mission to power trusted data connectivity for AI and analytics starts with our people. We are committed to creating an environment where employees can innovate, grow and make a meaningful impact for customers navigating increasingly complex data and AI ecosystems."

CData's inclusion on the 2026 list underscores the company's continued momentum as organizations prioritize accurate, governed access to real-time data to power AI initiatives, analytics and operational applications. As enterprises shift from experimentation to production-grade AI, CData's focus on reliability, performance and trust in data connectivity has fueled rapid growth and strengthened its reputation as an employer of choice.

About CData Software

CData is the data layer between AI and ROI—delivering the connectivity, context, and control that make enterprise AI more accurate. One platform for live access and data replication across 350+ sources, semantic intelligence that ensures context-aware responses, and built-in governance for every AI-to-data interaction. Powering AI workloads for Anthropic, Databricks, Microsoft, Google, Palantir, and more than 10,000 customers worldwide. Learn more at www.cdata.com or contact [email protected].

