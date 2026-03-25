CData Sync Adds Pipeline Orchestration with Real-Time CDC and Open Table Formats

A single platform to orchestrate pipelines and keep analytical and AI workloads running on fresh data across hybrid and cloud environments

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CData Software, the data layer for AI, today announced major enhancements to CData Sync designed to meet the data pipeline demands of modern enterprises. The updates deliver coordinated pipeline orchestration, expanded change data capture (CDC) for mission-critical systems, and native support for open table formats, empowering data teams to operate continuously across legacy and modern architectures.

As organizations race to operationalize AI, they face mounting pressure to keep data fresh, coordinate dependencies across systems, and maintain governance at scale. CData Sync's latest capabilities directly tackle these challenges by unifying real-time replication, workflow orchestration, and open standards within a single platform.

"The era of batch-and-hope data pipelines is over," said Manish Patel, GM of Data Integration at CData Software. "Enterprises need data flowing continuously from core systems to AI platforms, and they need to coordinate those flows without duct-taping together multiple tools. CData Sync gives teams the control and flexibility to operate data infrastructure the way modern businesses actually work."

"Organizations everywhere are focused on ensuring data moves seamlessly and reliably between foundational systems and advanced analytics environments," said Andrew Chabot, Senior Data Engineering Manager at Finthrive. "The direction CData Sync is taking with pipeline orchestration and expanded CDC support reflects where data platforms need to go next. It has the potential to simplify how complex data workflows are coordinated and to consistently deliver trusted, timely data to the teams and models that depend on it."

Pipeline-Based Workflow Orchestration

CData Sync now includes Pipelines, enabling teams to orchestrate multi-step workflows directly within Sync. Data engineers can sequence replication jobs, transformations, and events without external orchestration tools, reducing complexity while maintaining full visibility and control over dependencies.

Programmable Control via API 2.0

The redesigned API 2.0 provides a predictable, automation-friendly interface for managing Sync at scale. Organizations can programmatically configure pipelines, trigger executions, and monitor operations across distributed deployments, making it easier to integrate Sync into internal platforms or enable orchestration through external systems, including AI agents.

Enterprise-Grade CDC for IBM DB2 and SAP HANA

CData Sync expanded CDC support to include IBM DB2 (LUW and iSeries/AS400) and SAP HANA, enabling near-real-time replication from these widely deployed enterprise platforms. Organizations can now stream incremental changes from core systems of record directly into cloud analytics and AI platforms without impacting production workloads.

Open Table Formats for AI and Analytics

With native support for Delta Lake (including Microsoft Fabric via Open Mirroring) and Apache Iceberg, CData Sync allows teams to write data into open, ACID-compliant table formats. This eliminates vendor lock-in and ensures data remains accessible across analytics engines and AI platforms without proprietary dependencies.

Centralized Governance with Workspaces

New Workspaces provide a unified control plane for managing connections, jobs, and transformations across teams and environments. As pipeline counts grow, Workspaces ensure organizations can scale governance, enforce policies, and maintain visibility without losing operational control.

Learn More

To explore CData Sync's new pipeline orchestration, expanded CDC support, and open table format capabilities, visit cdata.com/sync.

About CData Software

CData is the data layer between AI and ROI—delivering the connectivity, context, and control that make enterprise AI more accurate. One platform for live access and data replication across 350+ sources, semantic intelligence that ensures context-aware responses, and built-in governance to control every AI-to-data interaction. Powering AI workloads for Anthropic, Databricks, Microsoft, Google, Palantir, and more than 10,000 customers worldwide. Learn more at www.cdata.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE CData Software