CDC Study Underscores the Critical Need for Real-World Data in Medicine

AUSTIN, Texas, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New England Journal of Medicine recently published a study on the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations on pregnant people. At the heart of the study was the data that expectant individuals provided to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) using the v-safe after vaccination health checker. The article concluded that "Preliminary findings did not show obvious safety signals among pregnant persons who received mRNA Covid-19 vaccines." Read the full findings here.

"The Oracle developed v-safe system enables millions of patients to voluntarily share their vaccination experience and data without compromising their privacy," said Oracle Chairman and CTO, Larry Ellison. "Healthcare professionals can then immediately access, analyze and act on the millions of up-to-minute health records in the database. Access to this massive amount of real-world health data will improve the quality of decision making critical to the practice of medicine and formulation of public health policy. We needed to get this data in the hands of researchers and medical practitioners immediately, and American citizens rose to the challenge by volunteering their data to help others. Oracle is proud to play a role in this program and mark a new era of medicine using real-world evidence to guide decisions."

Throughout the pandemic, Oracle provided cloud technology and services to the U.S. government to ensure our public health officials have access to up-to-the-minute data to better understand and combat the virus. This includes developing the v-safe system and making it easy for every person who receives a COVID-19 vaccination to report side effects and other data in just seconds using their smartphone or computer.

Today, over a hundred million records are in the system, enabling the global medical community to see the impact of the vaccine on various segments of the population, including pregnant people – where no data or intelligence was collected before. An ongoing CDC study enables these expectant individuals to also voluntarily opt-in to provide continued updates throughout their pregnancy and birth – providing invaluable insight on any potential long-term effects of the vaccines.

The Oracle v-safe system plus other Oracle public health systems are being used to manage the distribution of vaccines throughout the world. All these systems are built on the Oracle Cloud providing the highest levels of security and privacy. To learn more about how Oracle's National Electronic Health Records Cloud and Public Health Management Applications Suite are helping the U.S. and other governments manage COVID-19 and other public health issues, visit here.

About Oracle

Oracle offers suites of integrated applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

SOURCE Oracle

Related Links

http://www.oracle.com

