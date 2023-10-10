CDF Corporation Bolsters European Presence with New Intermediate Bulk Container Liner Equipment in Germany

CDF Corporation

10 Oct, 2023, 10:17 ET

PLYMOUTH, Mass., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracing the global transition towards a circular economy, CDF Corporation is thrilled to announce the launch of a new Form-Fit intermediate bulk container (IBC) liner manufacturing line, which will be strategically housed within J. Natzan Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH & Co KG's new state-of-the-art facility in Lienen, Germany. Natzan, a family-operated company since 1989 known for its precision in plastic packaging and custom heat-sealing solutions, will collaborate with CDF in this venture. CDF and Natzan have been working together for the last six years, and this partnership perfectly underscores the shared vision and dedication of both companies in delivering unparalleled, tailor-made, flexible packaging innovations. Slated for full operations by the end of 2023, this investment emphasizes CDF's commitment to expanding its flexible packaging products and services, marking its second noteworthy European expansion since the integration of Quadpak AB into the CDF alliance in 2013.

The Lienen facility will specialize in producing multi-ply Form-Fit and pillow-style liners tailored for the Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) industry. Catering primarily to manufacturers of liquid to highly viscous products, this initiative offers environmentally responsible and cost-effective bulk packaging solutions ranging from 220 to 1500 liters. With this new production line, CDF will:

  • Deliver proven sustainable products: CDF remains resolute in providing environmentally responsible packaging solutions that promote sustainability throughout the supply chain. 
  • Reduce lead times: Expanding production facilities will streamline operations and enhance overall efficiency. 
  • Enhance global customer service: CDF's commitment to superior service extends globally, ensuring customers receive first-class support and access to sustainable packaging solutions. 

"For over half a century, CDF has provided innovative products that not only save businesses money but also minimize the environmental footprint compared to other packaging alternatives," said Joseph Sullivan. "Our unwavering commitment to the 'reduce, reuse and recycle' principles serves as the bedrock of our dedication to mindful packaging. The forthcoming Lienen, Germany facility aims to effortlessly assist companies in meeting the packaging movement's sustainable revolution by embracing the 3Rs."

CDF's European expansion aligns seamlessly with market trends, reflecting the market's support for environmentally conscious global businesses. Recent data from a 2023 study revealed that 71% of young consumers actively choose products due to their packaging sustainability. 

"With the introduction of the new Form-Fit line," began Sullivan, "we eagerly anticipate expanding our range of products, encompassing the Quadpak AB Cheertainer® bag-in-box, as well as our IBC Form-Fit and pillow liners, to uphold our commitment to environmental stewardship." 

About CDF Corporation: Regarded as the Mindful Packaging® Company, CDF Corporation stands tall as a global powerhouse, boasting unparalleled skill in the design and manufacturing of liners resonating with the universal "reduce, reuse, and recycle" mantra. Their expertise spans across Deep Draw Vacuum-Forming, Blow Molding, and Heat Sealing. Catering to a vast range, from 1 liter to 1,000 liters, CDF ensures unmatched quality with its ISO and SQF-certified facilities, proudly epitomizing packaging excellence. 

SOURCE CDF Corporation

