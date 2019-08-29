CDNetworks Launches Global Edge Computing Platform (Containers and Kubernetes)

The CDNetworks Edge Computing Platform places powerful compute, storage and network resources as close as possible to end-users. Doing so lowers operating costs by up to 40%, reduces data transport, decreases latency and increases data locality. CDNetworks ECP is a container orchestration system built on Kubernetes and Docker for developers to write container-based applications once and deploy them everywhere.

"By leveraging our existing 1500+ global edge locations, CDNetworks will be at the forefront of the burgeoning edge computing services market, supporting our customers in addressing the requirements of new applications such as AI, ML, gaming, IoT and autonomous cars as Edge Computing becomes mainstream over the next decade." - Tim Zou, CEO CDNetworks

CDNetworks Edge Compute Platform features include:

In-house features

App Auto Deployment

Security (including Application Monitoring and Reporting System)

Open APIs

Public IP Addresses for Customer Pods

Layer 4/7 Load Balancing

Customer Portal

Local-SSD and Persist-SSD Storage

IPv6 support

Kubernetes features

Automated Application Deployment

Self-healing

Automatic rolling updates

Horizontal Pod Autoscaling (HPA)

Additionally, CDNetworks Edge Computing Platform comes with all of the advantages of the company's high-performance global network, including:

1,500+ global edge PoP locations (ensuring geo-distributed low-latency coverage)

50+ Tbps network bandwidth

<50 ms low latency

10 global office locations

About CDNetworks

CDNetworks is a global leading Content Delivery Network (CDN) with a fully integrated Edge Computing solution offering unparalleled speed, security, and reliability for the prompt delivery of web and application content. The company offers users a fast and safe web experience - whether serving B2B or B2C customers, mobile employees or remote offices with content optimized for any device, browser, and network.

About Edgegap

Edgegap is an innovative software start-up based in Montreal, Canada specializing in software development for edge and cloud-native computing. They help gaming studios to dramatically reduce lag and improve online multiplayer gaming experience.

