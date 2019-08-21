CDPHP Partners with Valera Health to Break the Boundaries of Traditional Mental Health and Substance Use Treatment

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital District Physicians' Health Plan, Inc. (CDPHP) and Valera Health are pleased to announce a multi-year alliance that will expand member access to high-quality mental health and substance use case management services. Leveraging technology and innovative care delivery models, the partnership aims to bolster existing services and offer expanded entry points for CDPHP members seeking mental health and substance use treatment.

Valera Health employs digital tools and advanced data analytics to amplify the impact of clinical services and maximize patient engagement and outcomes. Care teams can use Valera's platform to maintain communication, monitor member progress, and support the delivery of timely clinical interventions. Members are able to access their care team and resources needed for effective self-management of their health conditions. Members can also opt to add their psychiatrist and/or primary care physician to their in-app care team, effectively improving communication between all parties.

Starting this year, CDPHP will roll out Valera's team-based care platform to augment their case management work with members. The Valera smartphone application equips CDPHP members with tools they need to easily engage with their care team, while offering case managers real-time insights into their members' health status. By leveraging Valera's system of automated assessments and monitoring, smart alerts, and personalized educational programs, CDPHP aims to support members and their communities as they move towards whole health.

"We are thrilled to partner with Valera Health on an initiative that will improve access to care for CDPHP members," said John D. Bennett, MD, president and CEO of CDPHP. "I believe the combination of our talented clinical team, CDPHP network providers, and the Valera Health platform will connect our members with the right mental health and substance use resources at exactly the right time," Bennett added.

Recognizing that primary care practices often have the greatest opportunity to identify patients' mental health needs, CDPHP is committed to providing their partners with the training and resources required to comprehensively address these needs within the context of their overall health. As part of this effort, CDPHP and Valera will advance the implementation of the Collaborative Care Model in primary care settings across the Albany region. Valera's team-based care platform will provide a centralized channel for collaborative care providers to effectively manage their patients.

"The CDPHP partnership with Valera Health brings our members and network primary care providers effective smartphone technologies and treatment programs to successfully manage mental health conditions in a primary care setting," said Anne Carroll Fernandez, MD, vice president of behavioral health and medical integration at CDPHP. "CDPHP is proud to be the only health plan in the Capital Region to offer its members access to Valera Health, a national expert in bringing quality care to those with psychiatric and substance use disorders," she added.

Thomas Tsang, MD, CEO and co-founder of Valera Health, states, "We look forward to growing our collaboration with CDPHP to advance integrated models of mental healthcare delivery and support the CDPHP commitment to the whole health of their members."

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 26 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Valera Health is an emerging health technology company dedicated to providing effective and scalable solutions for integrated behavioral health services. Valera Health combines digital technology, algorithm development, and evidence-based care delivery models to deliver personalized behavioral healthcare when and where it is needed most.

