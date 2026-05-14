CDP's PATRICIA MCILREAVY NAMED TO THE 2026 TIME100 PHILANTHROPY LIST

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TIME has named Patricia McIlreavy, President and CEO of the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, to the second-annual 2026 TIME100 Philanthropy list, recognizing singular figures who are shaping the future of giving.

McIlreavy leads the Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP), the only organization solely focused on helping donors give more effectively in the wake of disasters – from hurricanes and tornadoes to wildfires and humanitarian crises – so that communities don't just survive, they thrive. This recognition comes at a moment when climate-driven disasters are accelerating and donors need to maximize their impact.

"I'm honored to be included alongside leaders who are challenging the sector to think bigger, act more boldly and invest in long-term, community-driven change," said Patricia McIlreavy. "This recognition reflects the shared vision of our supporters, partners and grantee organizations of a world in which all communities can better withstand disasters, recovery equitably and ultimately thrive."

Under her leadership, CDP has expanded its influence and reach across the philanthropic sector, mobilizing resources for disaster preparedness, response and long-term recovery. In 2025, MacKenzie Scott awarded the organization a historic $60 million grant, validating CDP's approach of community-driven investments in preparedness and long-term recovery.

"This is a well-deserved recognition of Patty's visionary leadership and her meaningful contribution to expanding how we can better support equitable disaster recovery," said Tiffany Benjamin, board chair of CDP and CEO of Humana Foundation. "This honor also acknowledges philanthropy's critical role not only in the immediate response to disasters, but also in helping communities prepare for the next catastrophe before it occurs."

McIlreavy has spent more than three decades advancing equitable disaster recovery, humanitarian response and global development. Before joining CDP, McIlreavy held senior leadership roles at the International Rescue Committee and InterAction, where she helped shape humanitarian policy and strengthen NGO engagement in global response efforts. Earlier in her career, she managed more than $134 million in relief, rehabilitation and post-conflict development programs across eight African countries.

The full TIME100 Philanthropy list will appear in the May 25, 2026 issue of TIME, available on newsstands Friday, May 15, and now at ti.me/100-philanthropy.

About the Center for Disaster Philanthropy

CDP mobilizes philanthropy to strengthen communities' ability to withstand disasters and recover equitably when they occur. It provides expert advice and educational resources, supports diverse coalitions and manages domestic and international disaster funds on behalf of corporations, foundations and individuals through targeted, holistic and localized grantmaking. Find out more at disasterphilanthropy.org and on X and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Center for Disaster Philanthropy