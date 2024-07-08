CD&R Appoints Adam Karol as Healthcare Partner

NEW YORK, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton Dubilier & Rice ("CD&R") today announced the appointment of Adam Karol, an experienced healthcare investor, as a Partner at the firm. In his new role, Mr. Karol will support the expansion of CD&R's healthcare vertical and be engaged in sourcing and evaluating investments across the sector.

Previously, Mr. Karol was a Managing Director at Silver Lake, where he helped lead the firm's efforts in healthcare. At Silver Lake, Mr. Karol worked on significant investments across the healthcare technology, software and internet and financial technology sectors and played a key role in portfolio company management, recruitment and talent development and fundraising efforts. Earlier in his career, he was an investment professional at Silver Point Capital, Perry Capital and Thomas H. Lee Partners, and an analyst in the High Technology Group at Goldman Sachs and in the Media & Telecommunications Group at Deutsche Bank.

"We are thrilled to welcome Adam, a seasoned healthcare investor with experience building businesses and driving improved outcomes, to CD&R," said Ravi Sachdev, Partner at CD&R. "We believe his insights and extensive network will be instrumental as we pursue investments across the healthcare industry, an area we believe is poised for long-term growth. We look forward to having Adam as part of the healthcare team and the impact he will have."

"I am excited to join CD&R, a firm with a disciplined investment approach and focus on growth and partnership," said Mr. Karol. "CD&R has deep experience leading transactions across the healthcare sector, and I am eager to begin working closely with the team to help identify and manage opportunities."

Mr. Karol holds a B.S. in Finance and Management Information Systems from Boston College and an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

