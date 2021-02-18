CD&R Engages Former Belden CEO as Operating Advisor

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice today announced that John Stroup, Executive Chairman of Belden, Inc., has been named an Operating Advisor to CD&R funds.

Mr. Stroup joined Belden, a global leader in signal transmission and security systems solutions for mission-critical applications in enterprise and industrial markets, as President and Chief Executive Officer in 2005 and became Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in 2016. Under Mr. Stroup's leadership, Belden grew revenue from $1.2 billion in 2005 to $2.1 billion in 2019. During this period, Mr. Stroup drove Belden's transformation from a provider of high-quality cable products to a leading manufacturer of end-to-end networking and connectivity solutions. He stepped down from the CEO role and assumed the role of Executive Chairman in 2020.

"John has built a strong reputation for driving growth across a wide range of industrial sectors and is well known to the CD&R investment team," said Nate Sleeper, CD&R's Chief Executive Officer. "We believe his strategic insights will be highly additive to CD&R funds' investment activity and portfolio businesses."

"I have had the opportunity to work closely with the CD&R team, and their mission of building sustainable businesses by driving growth and operational excellence resonates strongly with me," said Mr. Stroup. "I look forward to contributing to the future success of the CD&R funds and their portfolio companies."

Prior to joining Belden, Mr. Stroup held various positions of increasing responsibility at Danaher Corporation, Scientific Technologies, and Rockwell Automation. Mr. Stroup began his career at Parker Hannifin Corporation in various roles including engineering, sales, and marketing.

In addition to Belden, Mr. Stroup's board directorships include Crane Co., Tenneco Inc., Rexnord Corporation, and Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Inc. He earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Northwestern University and an MBA from the University of California-Berkeley.

About Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is a private investment firm with a strategy predicated on building stronger, more profitable businesses. Since inception, CD&R has managed the investment of more than $30 billion in 96 companies with an aggregate transaction value of more than $150 billion. The Firm has offices in New York and London. For more information, please visit www.cdr-inc.com.

Contact:

Dan Jacobs

Phone: 212-407-5218

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Related Links

http://www.cdr-inc.com

