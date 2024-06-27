CD&R Foundation Makes Additional Grants to Five Non-Profit Organizations in New York City

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton Dubilier & Rice ("CD&R" or the "Firm") today announced that the CD&R Foundation (the "Foundation") has made grants totaling $6.5 million to five non-profit organizations in New York City, which will be dispersed over the next four years. These organizations, identified as CD&R's Talent Solution Partners ("TSP"), will support the Foundation's work to advance equity through opportunity for untapped and underestimated talent.

Since its inception in 2021, the Foundation has committed approximately $24 million to 32 organizations, in CD&R's local communities of New York City and London. The latest round of grants is awarded to America On Tech, Grace Institute, Henry Street Settlement, Phipps Neighborhoods and STRIVE, and brings CD&R's current New York TSP representation to 20 high-impact non-profit organizations.

"We are thrilled to welcome these five organizations to our TSP network and community," said Randy Moore, President of the CD&R Foundation. "A diverse set of dynamic organizations, each complements the strategic focus of the CD&R Foundation and works diligently to equip talent with the skills, networks and resources they need to thrive and lead choice-filled lives. The Foundation continues to be committed to supporting impactful organizations dedicated to strengthening New York City's workforce development landscape."

The organizations were selected in partnership with CD&R's New York Foundation Grants & Service ("FGS") Council which consists of CD&R partners and employees. This 14-member council is a key component of the Foundation's governance body, with responsibility for reviewing applications, interviewing nonprofit executive leadership, and ultimately recommending a slate of TSPs with associated grant quantum for the Foundation Board of Director's approval.

"Through the CD&R Foundation, we invest financial resources and time in an effort to support economic access and opportunity in the communities we serve," said Don Gogel, Chairman of both CD&R and the CD&R Foundation. "Our employees continue to expand our reach and impact by directly engaging in the change-making process, through volunteering opportunities and initiatives focused on the organizations and talent we aim to serve."

"We are pleased to support this exceptional group of organizations," said Harsh Agarwal, CD&R Partner and FGS councilmember. "These TSPs, carefully selected in collaboration with our New York FGS Council, do the important hands-on work of helping talented individuals find pathways to economic access and upward mobility, creating the conditions necessary for people to thrive. We look forward to working with them on these important efforts in the years ahead."

Details on the Foundation and mission statements for each of the New York City TSPs can be found below and at the following link: www.cdr-inc.com/cdr-builds#cdr-foundation.

America On Tech is a national nonprofit creating pathways for underestimated students into degrees and/or careers in technology.

Grace Institute of New York trains and empowers women to achieve employment and economic self-sufficiency.

Henry Street Settlement's enduring mission is to open doors of opportunity for Lower East Side residents and other New Yorkers through social services, arts, and health care programs.

Phipps Neighborhoods creates safe, inclusive spaces where community members access education, career, and economic opportunities to succeed at school and work, raise healthy families, and build thriving communities.

STRIVE New York provides a pathway to life-changing careers for people who face societal barriers to advancement, through comprehensive professional training, intensive personal support, and self-empowerment.

