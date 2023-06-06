CD&R Foundation Supports 15 Non-Profit Organizations in Latest Grants to Advance Economic Opportunity and Employment in New York City

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton Dubilier & Rice ("CD&R") today announced that it has committed $4.25 million in grants in each of the next two years, for a total commitment of $8.5 million, to 15 non-profit organizations having a direct impact on workforce development in New York City.

The grants were made by the CD&R Foundation (the "Foundation"), created in 2021 to help meaningfully formalize and expand the Firm's philanthropic, service, and educational efforts. Since its inception, the Foundation has committed approximately $17 million of unrestricted, multi-year grants to nearly 30 organizations in New York City and London identified as CD&R's Talent Solution Partners ("TSP"), which work to advance opportunity for underserved and underestimated talent through educational and professional development.

"The CD&R Foundation is proud to support these 15 impactful organizations and the dynamic executives who lead this important work. These organizations are providing untapped talent access to industry-informed skills training, wraparound support services, employer networks, and ongoing professional development throughout the entire talent life cycle—all of which place them on the path to upward economic mobility. We are inspired by the positive impact they are making in the lives of the talent they serve," said CD&R Foundation President, Randy Moore.

The organizations were selected in partnership with CD&R's New York Foundation Grants & Service ("FGS") council which consists of CD&R partners and employees. This 11-member council is a key part of the Foundation's governance body, with responsibility for reviewing applications, interviewing nonprofit CEOs, and ultimately recommending a slate of TSPs with associated grant quantum for the Foundation Board of Director's approval.

"We believe that CD&R broadens its reach by empowering our employees to become action ambassadors," said Don Gogel, Chairman of both CD&R and the CD&R Foundation. "Governance structures like the FGS council deepen our impact by supporting employees' hands-on understanding of the organizations and talent we aim to serve, as well as effective volunteer strategies to tackle pervasive workforce issues."

"Following an extensive four-month evaluation process, which included significant education to raise our awareness of the challenges facing the talent populations our TSPs serve, we are pleased to have chosen a group of organizations that align with the CD&R Foundation's goal of enabling 'Equity through Opportunity,' said CD&R Partner and FGS councilmember, Stephen Shapiro. "These organizations empower high school students, out-of-school youth/young adults, women, immigrants, and the justice-impacted, while driving college completion and facilitating access to jobs which provide economic access and upward mobility."

Details on the Foundation and mission statements for each of the second cohort New York City TSPs can be found below and at the following link: www.cdr-inc.com/cdr-builds#cdr-foundation.

