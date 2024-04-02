CD&R to Acquire Presidio from BC Partners

Positions the Company to Expand Its Digital Solutions and Managed Cloud Services Offerings to Accelerate Growth

BC Partners to Retain Minority Ownership Position

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton Dubilier & Rice ("CD&R" or the "Firm") and BC Partners today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which funds affiliated with CD&R will acquire a majority ownership position in Presidio, a leading technology services and solutions provider, from BC Partners. As part of the transaction, funds affiliated with BC Partners will retain minority ownership interest in Presidio. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With more than 6,660 customers, relationships with leading technology providers such as Amazon, Palo Alto Networks, Microsoft, Google, Cisco and Dell and more than 3,500 team members, Presidio is a leading provider of IT and digital solutions. It offers customers a full suite of solutions from data and analytics, cloud services, cybersecurity solutions and infrastructure to keep pace with evolving digital transformation, rising security needs, and new workplace demands.

"CD&R is an experienced technology investor with a longstanding track record of applying an operational mindset to build businesses with enduring value, and our leadership team and I are excited to welcome CD&R as Presidio's new investment partner," said Bob Cagnazzi, CEO of Presidio. "We remain committed to growing by continuing to deliver high-quality technology solutions and services to help our customers deliver impactful outcomes through the strategic use of technology. The technology depth of our Presidio team, along with the operating expertise of CD&R and continued support of BC Partners, will help us execute on our ongoing business evolution to deliver world-class solutions to customers, drive deeper relationships with our technology ecosystem partners, and create opportunities for our employees worldwide."

Mr. Cagnazzi continued, "I would like to thank BC Partners for their true partnership, as we expanded our offerings as a leading technology services and solutions provider. We are well positioned for the future and look forward to working closely with our investors as we advance our business strategy."

BC Partners acquired Presidio in 2019, successfully delisting the Company from the Nasdaq in a $2.1 billion take private transaction. Under BC Partners' ownership, Presidio initiated and completed a transformative growth plan, developing a leading cloud services business and expanding internationally. In turn, the Company realized strong growth across key financial metrics.

"It has been a pleasure to partner with Bob Cagnazzi and the entire Presidio team, who have done an incredible job of transforming the business and positioning it as a true global market leader," said Fahim Ahmed, Partner at BC Partners. "Over the last four years, Presidio has expanded its portfolio in critical offerings such as cloud services and compelling new geographies. This investment further exemplifies BC Partners' proven approach of working closely with our portfolio partners to help them accelerate their growth trajectories and reach their potential, for the benefit of all stakeholders. Presidio is well positioned for continued success, and we look forward to their next chapter of growth."

Upon completion of the transaction, CD&R Operating Partner Bill Berutti will serve as Chair of Presidio's Board of Directors.

"Presidio is at an important and exciting inflection point, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Bob and his colleagues and the BC Partners team to help the company seize the numerous growth opportunities in front of it," said Bill Berutti, Operating Partner at CD&R and former CEO of Plex Systems. "We have followed Presidio closely for some time and continue to be impressed by its growth and the management team's strategic vision and execution abilities. We are excited to support the business and build on the already strong relationships they have with their customers."

"We look forward to bringing our technology and distribution experience to further deepen Presidio's technology ecosystem relationships and expand the company's software, cloud and managed services offerings to make Presidio an even more valuable and trusted partner to its customers," said Harsh Agarwal, Partner at CD&R.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Citi, Wells Fargo, RBC Capital Markets LLC, BNP Paribas Securities Corp., UBS Investment Bank and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. provided financing and served as financial advisors to CD&R. Debevoise & Plimpton LLP served as legal advisor to CD&R. Guggenheim Securities, LLC and LionTree Advisors served as financial advisors to BC Partners and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal advisor.

About Presidio

At Presidio, speed and quality meet technology and innovation. With a decades-long history of building traditional IT foundations and deep expertise in automation, security, networking, digital transformation, and cloud computing, Presidio is a trusted ally for organizations across industries. Presidio fills in gaps, removes hurdles, optimizes costs, and reduces risk. Presidio's renowned technical team develops custom applications, provides managed services, enables actionable data insights and builds forward-thinking solutions that drive extraordinary outcomes for customers globally. For more information, visit www.presidio.com.

About Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Founded in 1978, CD&R is a leading private investment firm with a strategy of generating strong investment returns by building more robust and sustainable businesses through the combination of skilled investment experience and deep operating capabilities. In partnership with the management teams of its portfolio companies, CD&R takes a long-term view of value creation and emphasizes positive stewardship and impact. The firm invests in businesses that span a broad range of industries, including industrial, healthcare, consumer, technology and financial services end markets. CD&R is privately owned by its partners and has offices in New York and London. For more information, please visit www.cdr-inc.com and follow the firm's activities through LinkedIn and @CDRBuilds on X/Twitter.

About BC Partners

BC Partners is a leading investment firm with over €40 billion in assets under management across private equity, private debt, and real estate strategies. Established in 1986, BC Partners has played an active role for over three decades in developing the European buy-out market. Today BC Partners integrated transatlantic investment teams work from offices in Europe and North America and are aligned across our four core sectors: TMT, Healthcare, Services & Industrials, and Consumer. Since its foundation, BC Partners has completed over 127 private equity investments in companies with a total enterprise value of over €160 billion and is currently investing its eleventh private equity buyout fund.

For further information, visit www.bcpartners.com

