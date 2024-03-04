Jenny Machida Joins CD&R as Managing Director of Portfolio Talent

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice ("CD&R" or the "Firm") today announced the appointment of Jenny Machida as Managing Director of Portfolio Talent, a newly created position to bring additional capability to support our investment teams' focus on talent across the investment life cycle.

Ms. Machida has more than 25 years of experience in direct investing, management consulting and building businesses. Most recently, she was a Partner at PwC where she led the practice that advises private equity clients on their talent decisions and the alignment of leaders and teams behind a value creation plan. Prior to that, Ms. Machida was a Partner and Managing Director at private equity firm IMB Partners, where she played a lead role in talent due diligence, post-close strategic planning and in partnering with management teams to execute value creation initiatives.

Prior to IMB, Ms. Machida was co-founder, Chief Business Officer and Board Chair at a start-up medical diagnostic technology company called Sevident. She was also a Principal at Booz & Co. (now PwC Strategy&) and a Principal at the strategy and organization consulting firm Katzenbach Partners. Ms. Machida began her career at Watson Wyatt (now Willis Towers Watson) as a management consultant focused on human capital strategy.

"We are focused on building capabilities that will enable CD&R to bring additional data and insights to critical talent decisions in our investments," said Orla Beggs, CD&R Partner. "We are excited to add Jenny to the team as we believe that the breadth of her experience and depth of her commitment to building and enhancing organizational talent will bolster the Firm's ability to address the evolving leadership and organizational needs across our portfolio."

"I am inspired by CD&R's performance-oriented and purpose-driven culture," said Ms. Machida. "I look forward to working with the Firm's investment teams on talent decisions, as they put management teams at the center of their value creation strategies."

Ms. Machida serves on the board of the Public Library of Science, and she previously served as a Board Director at LaFata Contract Services, Alder Foods and e&e IT Consulting Services. She received her B.A. summa cum laude from Yale University and holds an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley.

Founded in 1978, CD&R is a leading private investment firm with a strategy of generating strong investment returns by building more robust and sustainable businesses through the combination of skilled investment experience and deep operating capabilities. In partnership with the management teams of its portfolio companies, CD&R takes a long-term view of value creation and emphasizes positive stewardship and impact. The firm invests in businesses that span a broad range of industries, including industrial, healthcare, consumer, technology and financial services end markets. CD&R is privately owned by its partners and has offices in New York and London. For more information, please visit www.cdr-inc.com and follow the firm's activities through LinkedIn and @CDRBuilds on X/Twitter.

