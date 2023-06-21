CDS Visual Completes SOC 2 Type II Certification

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CDS Visual, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading provider of software as a service (SaaS) 3D visualization solutions, today announced that it has successfully completed its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2® Type II certification. This accomplishment illustrates CDS Visual's ongoing commitment to creating and maintaining a secure operating environment for its clients' confidential data.

SOC 2 Type II was developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) as a universal security standard for organizational systems. To achieve SOC 2 Type II certification, CDS Visual completed a comprehensive audit of its security, availability, and confidentiality programs, including an examination of its policies and procedures regarding network connectivity, firewall configurations, systems development life cycle, computer operations, logical access, data transmission, backup and disaster recovery, and other critical operational areas of the business.

"The successful completion of our SOC 2 Type II certification provides our clients with the assurance that the controls and safeguards we employ to protect and secure data are in line with industry standards and best practices," said John Major, General Manager, CDS Visual.

The SOC 2 Type II certification further solidifies CDS Visual's position as a leading cloud solution trusted by the world's biggest industrial suppliers. To learn more about CDS Visual and its commitment to security and compliance, please visit cdsvisual.com.

About CDS Visual:

CDS Visual enables manufacturers to drive business value by unlocking their CAD assets. Its cloud-based visualization solutions, trusted by the world's biggest industrial suppliers, revolutionize their commerce, configure price quote (CPQ), and training initiatives. With an extensive offering of 3D visualization solutions, CDS uniquely re-purposes existing CAD assets to deliver impactful solutions for 3D configuration, aftermarket part search, 3D work instructions, and enhanced digital content. Visit us at www.cdsvisual.com and follow us on LinkedIn for more information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

CDS Visual Contact:

Aaron Smith

(408) 550-8824

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover