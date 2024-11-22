CDW recognizes Verkada as a 2024 Partner of the Year

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada , a pioneer in cloud-based physical security solutions, today announced that CDW named the company a 2024 CDW Partner of the Year .

CDW recognized Verkada and its other Partner of the Year honorees for representing the power of modern, customer-first partnerships and providing exemplary products, programs, solutions, and services to support shared customers.

"Verkada is honored to be recognized by CDW for the exemplary support and collaboration we provide to our shared customers," said Ryan Bettencourt, Senior Vice President of Global Channel Sales. "Partners like CDW play a critical role in advancing our mission and helping us make the communities we live and work in safer, and we are grateful to CDW for partnering with us to make this a reality."

"We're grateful for the collaborative, customer-first mindset exhibited by all of our 2024 Partner of the Year Award winners," said Mark Chong, senior vice president of product and partner management for CDW. "It's truly rewarding to celebrate exceptional partners like Verkada for their significant contributions over the past year. Working together to deliver outstanding outcomes, we remain ideally positioned to guide our mutual customers through the complexities of today's rapidly evolving IT landscape."

Verkada has made significant investments in its Channel sales organization, launching a reimagined Partner Program, growing its team 3x in the last 18 months, and introducing expanded training and resources for Partners. This year, Verkada has certified more than 2,500 individuals representing 550 unique Partner companies globally through its Verkada Certified Engineer (VCE) program.

Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines — video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace, and intercoms — provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, secure cloud-based software platform. Over 28,000 organizations across 83 countries worldwide trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com.

