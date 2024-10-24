CE-LINK Bypass Technology: The Magic of Keeping Portable Power Station Uninterrupted

DONGGUAN, China, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the popularity of outdoor pursuits and the demand for mobile working lifestyles soar, the market cries out for more proficient, convenient, and reliable power solutions. Through its meticulous market analysis, CE-LINK has discerned that most users aspire for an innovative solution that allows them to keep their electronic devices charged even while the portable power station is recharging.

CE-LINK Portable Power Station Bypass Function

Conventional portable power stations often disrupt the power flow to devices during charging, posing a hurdle for gadgets requiring an unwavering power supply. To tackle this predicament, CE-LINK boasts a bypass functionality that ensures a seamless power experience, without compromising on either convenience or reliability.

The bypass function allows a portable power station to draw power directly from an external AC power source (the grid) and direct that energy to the equipment. The energy from the AC power source is connected to the unit from the "bypass", essentially turning the station into a direct power source, allowing for an uninterrupted power flow.

Intelligent power supply switching

With the built-in intelligent power management system, the bypass function automatically switches the power supply mode according to the battery status and external power supply, eliminating the need for manual operation.

Improved Energy Efficiency

Directly using an external power supply can reduce the energy conversion loss caused by first charging and then discharging the battery to the equipment, and improve the efficiency of energy utilization.

Extend Battery Life

The key effect of the Bypass function is to extend battery life. By intelligently switching to the direct power supply mode while the device itself is charging, unnecessary discharging of the battery is reduced, allowing the battery to maintain better performance and staying power.

Instant High Power Output

For certain high-powered devices that demand immediate startup, relying solely on battery power may not be adequate to meet their power demands instantly. With the bypass mode engaged, the external power supply can be utilized directly, providing sufficient power to ensure the equipment starts up swiftly.

Safety and Protection

The CE-LINK portable power station features an intelligent system that monitors and protects against abnormal conditions by automatically cutting off circuits. It operates in bypass mode to secure devices charging from the grid. This power station provides peace of mind for outdoor activities, remote work, or power outages, ensuring that outdoor devices and home electronics can run simultaneously without interruption.

Founded in 2004, CE-LINK has become a globally trusted provider of portable power station solutions. At CE-LINK, innovation is at the center of everything we do. We are committed to developing sustainable energy solutions, from powerful portable power stations to environmentally friendly solar charging systems. As the world's energy needs continue to evolve, CE-LINK is focused on pushing the limits of portable power plant technology and improving the user experience.

SOURCE CE-LINK