CEBA COMMENDS META'S HISTORIC CLEAN ENERGY ANNOUNCEMENT

Three agreements will bring up to 6.6 GW of nuclear generation to the grid by 2035

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CEBA, the Clean Energy Buyers Association, applauds Meta on its latest commitment to clean energy procurement — one of the largest corporate clean energy purchases in U.S. history. This investment of 6.6 GW of clean, reliable nuclear power onto the grid underscores how CEBA members are stepping up to meet rapidly growing electricity demand — supporting economic growth while strengthening U.S. competitiveness in the global technology race.

This announcement builds on the momentum of CEBA members' collective procurement of more than 24 GW of clean energy in 2025. Additionally, Meta's commitment to innovative advanced nuclear technology highlights a trend of corporate energy buyers driving solutions now and for the future. Last year, CEBA saw over 3 GW of corporate procurement of clean firm generation, such as nuclear, geothermal, and hydro.

While CEBA anticipates another banner year in 2026, CEBA and our members recognize that scaling these solutions will require continued progress on commonsense yet critical policies and market structures. Advancing these frameworks is essential to accelerating the deployment of low-cost, affordable, and carbon emissions–free power at the pace and scale the U.S. economy requires.

We commend Meta for its leadership and this important milestone, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration to drive meaningful, durable progress toward a cleaner, more reliable energy future.

QUOTE FROM RICH POWELL, CEO, CEBA

"Meta's latest commitment — bringing 6.6 GW of reliable and advanced nuclear power to the grid — is one of the largest corporate purchases of clean energy in history and demonstrates the critical role energy buyers are playing in meeting growing electricity demand and supporting economic growth," said Rich Powell, CEBA CEO.

"This historic announcement builds on the more than 24 GW of clean energy procured by CEBA members last year and demonstrates how CEBA members are investing to meet growing electricity demand now and into the future. These investments support U.S. economic growth and global competitiveness, and we applaud Meta's leadership and look forward to continuing our collaboration to deliver affordable, carbon emissions-free power that will strengthen grid reliability and accelerate clean energy deployment."

The Clean Energy Buyers Association is a business trade association that activates a community of energy customers and partners to deploy market and policy solutions for a carbon emissions-free energy system. CEBA's members represent $38 trillion in market capitalization and include institutional energy customers of every type and size — corporate and industrial companies, universities, and cities.

