CEBA: Strong Clean Energy Demand Amidst Headwinds

2026 State of the Market report finds resilient demand and innovation across U.S. clean energy procurement

SEATTLE, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate commitments for clean energy reached a new milestone in 2025 and remain strong in the first months of 2026, according to the Corporate Energy Buyers Association's (CEBA) 2026 State of the Market report released today at CEBA's Annual Summit in Seattle.

Corporate buyers announced more than 27 gigawatts (GW) of clean energy capacity in the United States in 2025, marking the second consecutive record year. With over 13 GW of capacity announced in Q1 2026, companies have announced over 143 GW of clean energy deals since 2014 — nearly as much as the total installed capacity of Texas.

"Corporate buyers are no longer just participants in clean energy markets," said CEBA CEO Rich Powell. "They are shaping the grid itself."

The report highlights how corporate-backed projects now account for at least 4% of total U.S. electricity generation, exceeding the total power generation of 45 individual U.S. states. This scale has tangible impacts on infrastructure development, project finance, and grid reliability.

While solar remains the leading technology by capacity, 2025 marked a turning point in corporate procurement, with nuclear surpassing wind for the first time as the second-largest technology announced by buyers. Investments in geothermal, hydropower, energy storage, and emerging technologies such as fusion and carbon capture also increased, reflecting growing emphasis on reliability and round-the-clock power.

The report also addresses market conditions in Asia-Pacific, where CEBA members are at the vanguard of clean energy procurement, catalyzing innovative deals across the region. While progress is not even across the region, CEBA and its members are driving supply chain decarbonization and creating market structures to expand growth in countries including China, India, Indonesia Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The report also underscores rising complexity in the voluntary procurement market. The number of buyers making clean energy announcements fell by 40% year-over-year, signaling contraction in the market that has continued in the early months of 2026. Infrastructure constraints, policy uncertainty, and geopolitical instability are all contributing to climbing power purchase agreement (PPA) prices.

In response to these challenges and booming demand growth, CEBA members are increasingly innovating, working with utilities on innovative tariff design, extending the life of existing clean energy assets, and deploying advanced tools such as artificial intelligence to modernize grid planning. Many are also embedding community and environmental outcomes into their deals, emphasizing the importance of purpose–driven procurement.

"The central message of this year's State of the Market is resilience," said Powell. "Corporate buyers are navigating a complex market and actively shaping the future of reliable, affordable, carbon emissions-free electricity systems."

The Corporate Energy Buyers Association (CEBA) is a business association that activates energy buyers and their partners to drive low-cost, reliable, carbon emissions-free global electricity systems. CEBA represents members with $40 trillion in market value, including energy customers of all sizes, suppliers, and service providers. Learn more at ceba.org and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Susan Buehler, [email protected]

SOURCE Corporate Energy Buyers Association (CEBA)