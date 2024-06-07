Cecilia Gonzalez Injured in Three-Vehicle Accident Involving 18-wheeler on U.S. 81

NEWARK, Texas, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, is reporting on a truck accident that occurred on April 26, 2024, at approximately 5:30 p.m. along U.S. Highway 81 in Wise County, TX . Cecilia Gonzalez sustained injuries in the incident.

Details About the Wise County Truck Accident:

The crash occurred south of Pepper Lane on U.S. Highway 81. According to authorities, 20-year-old Cecilia Gonzalez was traveling in a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck in the left of two southbound lanes of U.S. 81. In the right-most lane was an 18-wheeler towing a trailer. The 18-wheeler allegedly made a lane change into the left lane at an apparently unsafe time, causing the pickup truck to swerve left to avoid a collision. However, this maneuver caused the pickup to lose control, overturn, and cross over the grassy median into the northbound lanes. There, it collided with an oncoming Chevrolet Express van before coming to a stop.

Gonzalez reportedly suffered severe injuries and was transported to a local medical facility by emergency medical services for treatment. No other injuries have been reported.

