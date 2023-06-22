Cecilian Partners Granted New U.S. Patent on Unique Anti-Monotony Software for Master Planned Communities

News provided by

Cecilian Partners

22 Jun, 2023, 11:10 ET

Cecilian's breakthrough technology provides the world's first automated anti-monotony system for new home construction

NEW HOPE, Pa., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cecilian Partners, an award-winning proptech firm providing end-to-end digital solutions for homebuilders and land developers, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued U.S. Patent No. 11,537,964 covering its automated anti-monotony system for new home construction. A key feature of the company's signature technology platform, The XO, the anti-monotony system streamlines one of the most complex and costly processes in community development.

Continue Reading

Using the anti-monotony algorithm, the XO allows community developers to automatically apply complex repetition rules governing what can be built where, enabling real-time feedback and immediate approvals to builders. By automating a previously time-consuming, manual request process involving hundreds or thousands of lots, the XO effectively eliminates major gaps in communication, losses in revenue, and expensive construction delays.

"The XO's anti-monotony system takes a process that's usually opaque and gives full transparency to both developer and builder," said John Cecilian, Jr., co-founder and CEO of Cecilian Partners. "By making this process a seamless part of The XO, our software centralizes traffic, sales, and architectural reviews into one system, simplifying the entire process of new home construction for master planned communities."

Given the uniqueness and power of the anti-monotony solution, the patent was granted in less than eight months — record time for a software patent. Cecilian expects that this will be the first in a series of future patents and innovations, as the company continues to drive digital transformation in the real estate industry.

Details of the issued patent can be found here. For more information on Cecilian Partners, please visit https://cecilianpartners.com/.

About Cecilian Partners     

Since 2019, Cecilian Partners has sought to bridge the digital divide between homebuilders, community developers, and home buyers with its patented technology platform. The firm's property development software, 3D mapping technology, and data management solutions simplify the complexities of placemaking for builders and developers while offering interactive experiences that transform the home buying experience. Cecilian Partners collaborates with land developers and homebuilders across the U.S. who aspire to modernize their digital footprint and ease everyday pain points associated with building and buying homes. For more information, visit cecilianpartners.com or our Linkedin Company Page.

SOURCE Cecilian Partners

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.