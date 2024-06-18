Cecilian Partners Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc.'s 2024 List of Best Workplaces

This fast-growing proptech firm is setting the standard for modern, vibrant workplaces.

NEW HOPE, Pa., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cecilian Partners has been named to Inc.'s annual Best Workplaces list for 2024 amidst a large and competitive pool of contenders. This data-driven list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that excel in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures.

Cecilian has been a people-first company from its launch in 2019. Co-founders John Cecilian Jr. and Philip Worland intentionally hire team members from a broad range of industries and experiences, bringing together diverse perspectives to innovate tech solutions for residential real estate. Hallmarks of Cecilian's culture include collaboration, supportiveness, and a shared drive to win.

"Making the Inc. Best Workplaces list is especially gratifying after ranking among the Philadelphia Business Journal's Best Places to Work in 2023," said Cecilian, the firm's CEO. "While we're thrilled to have won back-to-back workplace awards, our philosophy is to cultivate the actual best place to work. We're always exploring ways to foster a culture and environment that people genuinely want to be part of."

Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace. The survey included topics such as management effectiveness, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected just 543 honorees this year.

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," said Inc. Editor-in-Chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

For Cecilian Partners, the survey reinforced the effectiveness of Cecilian and Worland's approach in attracting, developing, and retaining a talented team. With a score of 97.6 out of 100, the company is setting the standard for how a vibrant, modern workplace operates.

Survey highlights:

100% of Cecilian's team members rated themselves as "highly engaged."

100% agreed that they are recognized for their contributions.

The word used most to describe the work environment was "collaborative."

100% believe the firm's senior leaders value people as their most important resource.

To see the full list of Inc. Best Workplaces honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/best-workplaces/2024.

About Cecilian Partners

Cecilian Partners is powering a digital future for community developers and homebuilders, from land to lots to homes to residents. Cecilian's community development software, 3D maps, data solutions, and resident engagement platforms simplify placemaking and elevate the homebuying experience. Learn more at cecilianpartners.com .

SOURCE Cecilian Partners