CED Announces Recipients of Its 2024 Distinguished Leadership Awards

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Committee for Economic Development, the public policy center of The Conference Board (CED), announced the outstanding business leaders and their companies that will be receiving the 2024 CED Distinguished Leadership Awards. An annual tradition, the awards honor leaders who demonstrate a strong commitment to corporate citizenship, business stewardship, and advancing public policy in the nation's interests.

This year's awards pay special tribute to business leaders and their companies that have demonstrated exceptional leadership in challenging times, including advancing equal opportunity during a time of national economic uncertainty, building a more civil and just society, and upholding a rules-based international order.

The 2024 Awards Celebration will be held on October 9, 2024, in New York City, where the honorees will be introduced by leading executives—all of whom are distinguished leaders in their own right. This year's CED Awards Committee is co-chaired by Peter Altabef, Chair and CEO of Unisys; Byron Boston, Chairman and CEO of Dynex Capital, Inc.; and Dr. Lori Esposito Murray, CED Trustee and former President of CED.

"The US continues to face economic and geopolitical uncertainty. This year's distinguished honorees have demonstrated steadfast, innovative leadership amid these transformational times, working tirelessly to advance policies and practices that benefit our nation's well-being," said Dr. Lori Esposito Murray, former President of CED. "They embody the best of business stewardship and corporate responsibility, and truly epitomize CED's vision of integrity in business leadership. By recognizing these exemplary leaders and companies, CED aims to inspire other leaders across the public and private sectors to follow in their footsteps."

CED is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2024 Distinguished Leadership Awards for Business Stewardship and Corporate Citizenship:

Nikesh Arora , CEO and Chairman, Palo Alto Networks Introduced by: Arvind Krishna , Chairman and CEO, IBM

, CEO and Chairman, Palo Alto Networks Jenny Johnson , President and CEO, Franklin Templeton Introduced by: Alex Friedman , Co-Founder and CEO, Novata, Inc.

, President and CEO, Robert F. Smith , Founder, Chairman and CEO, Vista Equity Partners Introduced by: Thasunda Brown Duckett , President and CEO, TIAA

, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Vista Equity Partners Raj Subramaniam , CEO, FedEx Corporation Introduced by: Jane Fraser , CEO, Citi

, CEO, FedEx Corporation Julie Sweet , Chair and CEO, Accenture Introduced by: Peter Zaffino , Chairman and CEO, AIG

, Chair and CEO, Accenture Hamdi Ulukaya , Founder and CEO, Chobani, and Founder, Tent Partnership for Refugees Introduced by: TBD

, Founder and CEO, Chobani, and Founder, Tent Partnership for Refugees

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers Trusted Insights for What's Ahead™. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.ConferenceBoard.org

The Committee for Economic Development (CED) is the public policy center of The Conference Board. The nonprofit, nonpartisan, business-led organization delivers well-researched analysis and reasoned solutions in the nation's interest. CED Trustees are chief executive officers and key executives of leading US companies who bring their unique experience to address today's pressing policy issues. Collectively, they represent 30+ industries and over 4 million employees. www.ced.org

