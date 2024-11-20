CED Announces Recipients of Its 2025 Distinguished Leadership Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Committee for Economic Development (CED), the public policy center of The Conference Board, announced the outstanding business leaders and their companies that will be receiving the 2025 CED Distinguished Leadership Awards. An annual tradition, the awards honor leaders who demonstrate a strong commitment to providing equal opportunity, building a more civil and just society, and advancing public policy in the nation's interests.

The 2025 Awards Celebration will be held on October 8, 2025, in New York City, where the honorees will be introduced by leading executives—all of whom are distinguished leaders in their own right.

"This year's distinguished honorees have demonstrated a deep sense of responsibility for the impact they can have within their companies, communities, and the nation at-large," said David K. Young, President of CED. "By recognizing these exemplary leaders and companies, CED aims to inspire other leaders across the public and private sectors to address the most consequential economic, educational, and geopolitical issues of our time."

CED is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2025 Distinguished Leadership Awards for Business Stewardship and Corporate Citizenship:

Jay Chaudhry , CEO, Chairman, and Founder, Zscaler

CEO, Chairman, and Founder, Zscaler Joaquin Duato , Chairman and CEO, Johnson & Johnson

Chairman and CEO, Johnson & Johnson Stephanie Ferris , CEO and President, FIS

, CEO and President, FIS Jeff Harmening , Chairman and CEO, General Mills

, Chairman and CEO, General Mills Reshma Kewalramani , M.D., FASN, CEO and President, Vertex Pharmaceuticals

, CEO and President, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Linda Rendle , Chair and CEO, The Clorox Company

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers Trusted Insights for What's Ahead™. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.ConferenceBoard.org

The Committee for Economic Development (CED) is the public policy center of The Conference Board. The nonprofit, nonpartisan, business-led organization delivers well-researched analysis and reasoned solutions in the nation's interest. CED Trustees are chief executive officers and key executives of leading US companies who bring their unique experience to address today's pressing policy issues. Collectively, they represent 30+ industries and over 4 million employees. ConferenceBoard.org/us/Committee-Economic-Development

