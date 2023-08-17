CED Awarded Grant to Help Expand Access to Child Care

Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board (CED)

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Committee for Economic Development, the public policy center of The Conference Board (CED), has been awarded a grant to study the essential role that child care plays in the US economy.

The grant, awarded by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, will enable CED to produce a three-part report series with important insights on child care's impact on the national economy as well as state economies, including its impact on job creation and spending. The series will also include the most recent data on labor force participation by mothers, use of paid care, and industry revenue by sector. All data, including fact sheets, talking points, infographics, and other data visualizations will be available on CED's website.

"We are proud to partner with the Kellogg Foundation on this important study. The insights will provide important guidance for the policies and programs that will be needed to expand access to high-quality child care for families, particularly for children living in vulnerable conditions," said Dr. Lori Esposito Murray, President of CED.

The new series is an update and continuation of CED's ongoing Child Care in State Economies research initiative, supported by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.  

The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.ConferenceBoard.org   

The Committee for Economic Development (CED) is the public policy center of The Conference Board. The nonprofit, nonpartisan, business-led organization delivers well-researched analysis and reasoned solutions in the nation's interest. CED Trustees are chief executive officers and key executives of leading US companies who bring their unique experience to address today's pressing policy issues. Collectively, they represent 30+ industries and over 4 million employees. www.ced.org     

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF), founded in 1930 as an independent, private foundation by breakfast cereal innovator and entrepreneur Will Keith Kellogg, is among the largest philanthropic foundations in the United States. Guided by the belief that all children should have an equal opportunity to thrive, WKKF works with communities to create conditions for vulnerable children so they can realize their full potential in school, work and life. The Kellogg Foundation is based in Battle Creek, Michigan, and works throughout the United States and internationally, as well as with sovereign tribes. Special attention is paid to priority places where there are high concentrations of poverty and where children face significant barriers to success. WKKF priority places in the U.S. are in Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico and New Orleans; and internationally, are in Mexico and Haiti. For more information, visit www.wkkf.org

