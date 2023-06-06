CED Honors Michael Dowling of Northwell Health with Distinguished Leadership Award

News provided by

Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board (CED)

06 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

—Dowling joins a distinguished group of executives who are recipients of CED's 2023 leadership awards—

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Committee for Economic Development, the public policy center of The Conference Board (CED), announced Michael Dowling, President and CEO of Northwell Health, as a recipient of its 2023 Distinguished Leadership Awards.

An annual tradition, each year the awards honor business leaders and their companies that demonstrate a strong commitment to corporate citizenship, business stewardship, and advancing public policy in the nation's interests.

Under Dowling's purpose-driven leadership, Northwell Health has made tremendous strides in bringing attention to and addressing many of the nation's social and medical challenges—including COVID-19, and their outsized, invaluable role in defeating the pandemic. The health system has been an inspiration to healthcare providers across the country.

"Few executives exemplify leadership in challenging times like Michael Dowling. Throughout his two decades of being at the helm of Northwell Health, he has championed innovation and led admirably in times of crisis. He continues to be a leading voice on important issues and instrumental in developing and enacting actual solutions," said Dr. Lori Esposito Murray, President of CED.

This year's awards, which will take place on October 26 in New York City, pay special tribute to business leaders and their companies that have demonstrated exceptional leadership in very challenging times, including advancing equal opportunity during a time of national economic uncertainty, recovering from the pandemic, building a more civil and just society, and upholding a rules-based international order. Learn more about this year's celebration and honorees here.

About CED
The Committee for Economic Development (CED) is the public policy center of The Conference Board. The nonprofit, nonpartisan, business-led organization delivers well-researched analysis and reasoned solutions in the nation's interest. CED Trustees are chief executive officers and key executives of leading US companies who bring their unique experience to address today's pressing policy issues. Collectively they represent 30+ industries, over a trillion dollars in revenue, and over 4 million employees. www.ced.org    

About The Conference Board
The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.ConferenceBoard.org

SOURCE Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board (CED)

Also from this source

Report: America's Critical Infrastructure is Highly Vulnerable

As US-China Tensions Intensify, Don't Abandon the Relationship; Reaffirm American Leadership

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.