CED Honors Six CEOs at Distinguished Leadership Awards Celebration

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow evening, the Committee for Economic Development (CED), the public policy center of The Conference Board, will honor six US business leaders and their companies for their outstanding leadership in challenging times. The annual CED Distinguished Leadership Awards Celebration will take place in New York City.

For more than a quarter century, the CED Distinguished Leadership Awards have been honoring executives who exemplify CED's mission by demonstrating strong corporate citizenship and a commitment to public policy in the nation's interests.

This year's awards pay special tribute to those who have worked to advance equal opportunity during a time of national economic uncertainty, build a more civil and just society, and uphold a rules-based international order.

"This year's honorees have navigated these transformational times with agility, ingenuity, integrity, and a deep sense of responsibility for the far-reaching impact of their leadership, bringing about lasting change within their companies, communities, the nation at-large, and the global community," said Dr. Lori Esposito Murray, Co-Chair of the 2024 Distinguished Leadership Awards. "Their commitment as business leaders to work collaboratively with policy makers is indispensable for navigating the complexities of the global landscape."

"By showcasing the bold, innovative leadership of these six honorees, CED inspires the business and policy communities to address the most consequential economic and geopolitical issues of our time," said David K. Young, President of CED. "We look forward to recognizing the exceptional work and commitment of the business community for years to come."

CED congratulates the recipients of the 2024 Distinguished Leadership Awards:

Nikesh Arora , CEO and Chairman, Palo Alto Networks Award presented by Arvind Krishna , Chairman and CEO, IBM

, CEO and Chairman, Palo Alto Networks Jenny Johnson , President and CEO, Franklin Templeton Award presented by Michael Milken , Chairman, Milken Institute

, President and CEO, Robert F. Smith , Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Vista Equity Partners Award presented by Thasunda Brown Duckett , President and CEO, TIAA

, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Vista Equity Partners Raj Subramaniam , President and CEO, FedEx Corporation Award presented by Jane Fraser , CEO, Citi

, President and CEO, FedEx Corporation Julie Sweet , Chair and CEO, Accenture Award presented by Peter Zaffino , Chairman and CEO, AIG

, Chair and CEO, Accenture Hamdi Ulukaya , Founder and CEO, Chobani, and Founder, Tent Partnership for Refugees Award presented by Michael J. Dowling , President and CEO, Northwell Health

, Founder and CEO, Chobani, and Founder, Tent Partnership for Refugees

About the Honorees

To learn more about this year's honorees, visit CED's Awards Celebration website and watch or listen to the Leadership in Challenging Times discussion series. In candid conversations, the honorees speak about the unprecedented challenges facing our nation and how they are helping to chart a path forward for their companies and the nation-at-large.

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers Trusted Insights for What's Ahead.™ Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status in the United States. ConferenceBoard.org

The Committee for Economic Development (CED) is the public policy center of The Conference Board. The nonprofit, nonpartisan, business-led organization delivers well-researched analysis and reasoned solutions in the nation's interest. CED Trustees are chief executive officers and key executives of leading US companies who bring their unique experience to address today's pressing policy issues. Collectively, they represent 30+ industries and over 4 million employees. ConferenceBoard.org/us/Committee-Economic-Development

SOURCE Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board (CED)