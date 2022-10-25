CED Honors US Business Executives and Their Companies for Leadership in Challenging Times

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow evening, the Committee for Economic Development, the public policy center of The Conference Board (CED), will honor six US business leaders and their companies for demonstrating extraordinary leadership in challenging times. The CED Distinguished Leadership Awards Celebration will take place at the Pierre Hotel in New York City.

By shining a light on their bold, compassionate leadership, CED inspires the broader business and policy communities to address the biggest national challenges of today and tomorrow.

"For more than a quarter century, CED's Distinguished Leadership Awards have been honoring business leaders and their companies with a strong commitment to corporate citizenship, business stewardship, and advancing public policy on key business and economic issues in the nation's interests," said Dr. Lori Esposito Murray, President of CED. "The Awards exemplify CED's mission, the legacy of its founders, and its longest serving Trustee, Peter G. Peterson."

CED congratulates the recipients of the 2022 Distinguished Leadership Awards:

Dr. Albert Bourla , Chairman and CEO, Pfizer Inc.

, Chairman and CEO, Pfizer Inc. Award presented by James Quincey , Chairman and CEO, The Coca-Cola Company

, Chairman and CEO, The Coca-Cola Company Heyward Donigan , President and CEO, Rite Aid

, President and CEO, Rite Aid Award presented by Robert E. Knowling, Jr. , Chairman, Eagles Landing Partners

, Chairman, Eagles Landing Partners Dan Schulman , President and CEO, PayPal

, President and CEO, PayPal Award presented by Hans Vestberg , Chairman and CEO, Verizon

, Chairman and CEO, Verizon Penny Pennington , Managing Partner, Edward Jones

, Managing Partner, Award presented by Indra K. Nooyi , former Chairman and CEO, PepsiCo

, former Chairman and CEO, PepsiCo Chris Kempczinski , President and CEO, McDonald's Corporation

, President and CEO, McDonald's Corporation Award presented by John W. Rogers, Jr. , Chairman and Co-CEO, Ariel Investments

, Chairman and Co-CEO, Marc N. Casper , Chairman, President, and CEO, Thermo Fisher Scientific

, Chairman, President, and CEO, Thermo Fisher Scientific Award presented by James P. Gorman , Chairman and CEO, Morgan Stanley

About the Honorees

To learn more about this year's honorees, visit CED's Awards Celebration website and watch or listen to the Leadership in Challenging Times discussion series. In candid conversations, the honorees speak about the unprecedented challenges facing our nation and how they are helping to chart a path forward for their companies and the nation-at-large.

About CED

The Committee for Economic Development (CED) is the public policy center of The Conference Board. The nonprofit, nonpartisan, business-led organization delivers well-researched analysis and reasoned solutions in the nation's interest. CED Trustees are chief executive officers and key executives of leading US companies who bring their unique experience to address today's pressing policy issues. Collectively they represent 30+ industries, over a trillion dollars in revenue, and over 4 million employees. www.ced.org

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org

SOURCE Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board (CED)