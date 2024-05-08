CED Issues Statement on 2024 Social Security and Medicare Trustees Reports

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, John Gardner, Vice President, Public Policy at the Committee for Economic Development (CED), the public policy center of The Conference Board, released the following statement:

The 2024 Social Security and Medicare Trustees reports demand action: The Debt Crisis is here, and Congress must urgently act to address the solvency of the Trust Funds. While stronger-than-expected economic growth in 2023 slightly improved the financial projections for these programs, long-term demographic changes pose structural challenges for vital retirement and healthcare benefits for seniors and the disabled.

We reiterate our call for a bipartisan Congressional Commission on Fiscal Responsibility to consider comprehensive and sustainable solutions and urge Congress to adopt solutions both to avoid the short-term insolvency of the Social Security OASI Trust Fund and put the Social Security and Medicare Trust Funds on sound financial footing to preserve these crucial programs for current beneficiaries and future generations of Americans.

