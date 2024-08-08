CED Issues Statement on Budget Proposals

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, John Gardner, Vice President, Public Policy, at the Committee for Economic Development (CED), the public policy center of The Conference Board, released the following statement:

CED welcomes the proposals for cutting the federal budget from several prominent organizations as an important contribution to what should be a growing and urgent debate over spending and our fiscal health in this election year. CED reaffirms our call for a bipartisan Congressional Commission on Fiscal Responsibility to consider comprehensive and sustainable solutions to our Debt Crisis and urges Congress to adopt solutions to put the Social Security and Medicare Trust Funds on sound financial footing to preserve these crucial programs for current beneficiaries and future generations of Americans. Now, other organizations should step up to make similar far-reaching proposals for spending reduction, entitlement reform, and budget process reform so that Congress has more proposals to consider, and the US will be able to address its fiscal challenges quickly.

