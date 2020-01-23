CED Report Offers Market-Based Solutions to Improve US Health Care & Sustain Capitalism

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board (CED) released A New Path on Health Care. It marks the first in a series of 2020 Solutions Briefs that address the central challenges to sustaining capitalism.

As detailed in the new brief, the rising cost of health care continues to overwhelm the budgets of American families and governments alike. The well-being of every American, and the long-term economic and fiscal well-being of the United States, require an efficient, high-quality, patient-centered health care system – one to which all Americans should have access.

CED proposes activating the private market through aggressive improvement of the current health care system. The proposed model would use cost-responsible consumer choice among competing private health care plans to drive the US health care system toward better quality, more affordable health care for all Americans.

"While the US remains the most prosperous nation on earth, millions of Americans are losing faith in the American dream of upward mobility and in American-style capitalism itself," said Lori Esposito Murray, President of CED. "This crisis of confidence has put front and center the need for reasoned solutions that, if enacted, would provide prosperity for all Americans and make capitalism sustainable for generations to come."

In A New Path on Health Care, CED's recommendations include:

Replacing the complex and confusing subsidy system set out in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) with an easy-to-understand refundable tax credit for families.

Broadening and simplifying the geographical barriers inherent in the ACA exchange system and enabling plans to be administered across state lines, with larger risk pools.

Increasing consumer choice among health plans.

Expanding care-delivery models that are consumer-focused and aligning incentives to increase quality and reduce costs.

Enacting fair tort reforms that slow the growth of health care costs.

The first 2020 Solutions Brief, A New Path on Health Care, is here.

About the 2020 Solutions Briefs

The 2020 Solutions Briefs are part of a series focused on non-partisan, reasoned solutions in the nation's interest. To be released over the next several months, they will address the central challenges we face in order to provide prosperity for all Americans.

About CED

The Committee for Economic Development is the Public Policy Center of The Conference Board that delivers well-researched analysis, and non-partisan, reasoned solutions in the nation's interest. www.ced.org

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org

SOURCE Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board (CED)

