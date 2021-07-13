Cedar and Allina Health Announce Partnership to Enhance the Patient Financial Experience

NEW YORK and MINNEAPOLIS, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allina Health, one of the leading not-for-profit healthcare systems in the Midwest, and Cedar, an innovative healthcare financial technology platform, today announced a key partnership to improve the financial experience for Allina Health patients.

"At Allina Health, we are dedicated to serving our communities by providing exceptional, compassionate care and service for all of our patients," said Ric Magnuson, chief financial officer at Allina Health. "We recognize the patient experience is so much more than what happens within our walls. By partnering with Cedar, we can give patients an innovative, best-in-class financial experience, ensuring that every part of our system works in coordination to create an effortless care experience for our patients."

Cedar's post-visit patient engagement and payment platform offers an intuitive user experience through personalized outreach, messaging and bill resolution for patients based on a variety of unique factors and preferences. Cedar's billing platform will be fully integrated with Allina Health's existing technology, providing a more seamless, enhanced financial experience for patients and giving Allina Health the ability to communicate directly with patients through text and email throughout the billing process.

"In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, meeting and exceeding patient expectations around digital experiences is a must for healthcare providers," said Florian Otto, CEO and co-founder of Cedar. "We are excited to be working with an innovative, patient-centric organization like Allina Health that is committed to meeting both the care needs and financial needs of their patients."

Cedar's mission is to empower us all to easily and affordably pursue the care we need. As the only complete solution to address all of the challenges consumers face when paying for healthcare, Cedar enables a better and more transparent financial experience. To learn more, visit www.cedar.com.

Allina Health is dedicated to the prevention and treatment of illness and enhancing the greater health of individuals, families and communities throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. A not-for-profit health care system, Allina Health cares for patients from beginning to end-of-life through its 90+ clinics, 11 hospitals, 15 retail pharmacies, specialty care centers and specialty medical services that provide home care, senior transitions, hospice care, and emergency medical transportation service s . Learn more at allinahealth.org and join us on Facebook and Twitter.

