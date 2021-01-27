Cedar and Yale New Haven Health Announce New Partnership to Improve the Patient Financial Experience

NEW YORK and NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yale New Haven Health (YNHHS), one of the nation's leading Academic Medical Centers, and Cedar, an innovative patient engagement and financial technology platform, announced an Innovation Partnership to streamline the overall financial and billing experience.

"At Cedar, our goal is to help providers offer a best-in-class financial experience for their patients that is in line with the expert clinical care they deliver," said Florian Otto, CEO and co-founder of Cedar. "We are excited to be working with YNHHS through an Innovation Partnership, as they share our commitment to putting patients first. Implementing Cedar will give all patients the same level of support post-visit that they've come to expect with the exceptional care they receive at YNHHS."

Through the Innovation Partnership, YNHHS and Cedar will work together strategically to improve patient satisfaction and financial results, in addition to developing new forward-looking features.

Cedar's patient engagement platform offers a seamless, intuitive user experience and enables personalized outreach, messaging and bill resolution to patients based on a variety of unique factors and preferences. With Cedar, YNHHS will enable streamlined, patient-centric billing for patients that will work seamlessly alongside Yale's existing technology infrastructure. The solution will be designed to augment and enhance YNHHS's existing world-class revenue cycle management workflows and systems.

"As the largest healthcare system in Connecticut and a preeminent system nationally, millions of patients depend on us for high-quality clinical care, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Patrick McCabe, senior vice president of Finance at YNHHS. "We are committed to improving the health status of the communities we serve and delivering an absolute best-in-class patient experience. This extends to our patients' financial experience with our system. Our partnership with Cedar will allow us to optimize the bill pay experience by using advanced data science, so our patients and providers can focus more on care."

About Cedar

Cedar is a healthcare financial engagement platform for hospitals, health systems and medical groups that clarifies and simplifies the financial experience for patients, improving bill resolution and payment outcomes for providers. Recently recognized as a leading solution provider in the patient financial experience space by KLAS Research, Cedar facilitates patient-centric financial engagement across the care journey. To learn more, visit www.cedar.com

About Yale New Haven Health

Yale New Haven Health (YNHHS), the largest and most comprehensive healthcare system in Connecticut, is recognized for advanced clinical care, quality, service, cost effectiveness and commitment to improving the health status of the communities it serves. YNHHS includes five hospitals - Bridgeport, Greenwich, Lawrence + Memorial, Westerly and Yale New Haven hospitals, several specialty networks and Northeast Medical Group, a non-profit physician foundation with several hundred community-based and hospital-employed physicians. YNHHS is affiliated with Yale University and YSM's clinical physician practice, Yale Medicine, which is the largest academic multi-specialty practice in New England. YNHHS and Yale partner on clinical care, education and research, bringing the latest discoveries, technology and therapies to patients. www.ynhhs.org

