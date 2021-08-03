Cedar Announces Krishna Rao as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar, an innovative healthcare financial technology platform, today announced it has named Krishna Rao as Cedar's first Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Rao will oversee Cedar's comprehensive finance and legal function, helping to drive strategic growth and decision-making for the company.

"Krishna has a proven track record of guiding companies through the next level of performance and growth," said Florian Otto, CEO and co-founder of Cedar. "As Cedar continues to grow, we welcome his expertise as we scale and strengthen our executive team with talented individuals who share our mission of transforming U.S. healthcare."

Rao brings over 15 years of experience growing businesses, most recently serving as Global Head of Corporate and Business Development for Airbnb. In this role, he led and supported financings totaling over $10 billion in equity and debt capital, including the company's initial public offering last year, and led Airbnb's acquisition and partnership activity globally. Prior to Airbnb, Rao worked as an investor in Blackstone's Private Equity Group and at Bain & Company as a management and strategy consultant.

"The problem Cedar is solving is so tangible — almost everyone has experienced a frustrating or confusing medical bill," said Rao. "It is exciting to see a company using technology to address this pain point, and I am thrilled to partner with Florian and the leadership team on the next chapter in Cedar's journey to transform the healthcare financial experience."

Rao joins Cedar at a time of rapid growth for the company. Following its recent acquisition of OODA Health and $200M Series D funding, Cedar will continue to scale its focus on empowering consumers with more transparency and assurance in their healthcare financial experiences.

Rao holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Harvard University and earned a J.D. from Yale Law School.

Learn more about Rao and the newly created role here.

About Cedar

Cedar's mission is to empower us all to easily and affordably pursue the care we need. As the only complete solution to address all of the challenges consumers face when paying for healthcare, Cedar enables a better and more transparent financial experience. To learn more, visit www.cedar.com.

Contact

Jenny Fiegoli

847.975.7888

[email protected]

SOURCE Cedar