Cedar Creek Capital selects Tenant, Inc. to Provide End-to-End Self-Storage Software Platform Capabilities For Their 25 Storelocal Storage Facilities

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenant, Inc. , the only VSaaS technology platform company that offers a complete ecosystem tailored to the Self-Storage industry, has announced that Cedar Creek Capital, a leading private equity company, just completed their transition to Tenant, Inc.'s Hummingbird property management SaaS platform to manage their 25 Storelocal Storage properties.

AJ Osborne, Cedar Creek Capital's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We were incredibly impressed with the platform's capabilities and efficiencies. The Tenant, Inc. team's thoughtful onboarding allowed us to migrate our 25 facilities over several months on our own schedule. Their expertise made the transition smooth and organized."

Cedar Creek Capital researched the leading storage industry technology platforms, and chose Tenant, Inc.'s product ecosystem for its well-rounded set of facility operations features and integrations, payment processing, and data analytics. Tenant, Inc.'s comprehensive platform allows Cedar Creek Capital to streamline the management of their facilities, which ultimately allows them to better serve their customers and the Storelocal Storage brand.

"We hold the opportunity to partner with Cedar Creek Capital in very high regard…their vertically integrated and comprehensive approach to self-storage portfolio development and business operations has made them a pillar in the industry," said Lance Watkins, Tenant, Inc.'s Chief Executive Officer. "With our industry experience and best-in-class applications, we are poised to increase Cedar Creek Capital's value. We're looking forward to seeing how our partnership will continue to expand in the future."

"A major reason for moving to Hummingbird was gaining access to and ownership of our data. Within the first month, we could leverage raw data to generate tenant insights through segmentation and cohort analysis - something we couldn't do before," noted AJ Osborne.

For Tenant, Inc., data has always been at the core of both their products and their mission statement. The company founders were self-storage operators themselves, who created Tenant, Inc. out of frustration by the lack of robust technology offerings for their industry, and the propensity of software companies to retain ownership of customer data. "We were determined to build an end-to-end platform that would serve to significantly benefit all customers who utilized it…and we did just that," said Bruce Heverly, Tenant, Inc.'s Chief Revenue Officer.

About Tenant, Inc.

Tenant, Inc. offers a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the self storage industry. Tenant, Inc. provides a single platform of software as a service (SaaS) products, self-storage websites, and technology solutions that give self-storage operators everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, and online rentals.

To learn more about Tenant, Inc., please visit tenantinc.com

About Cedar Creek Capital



Headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Cedar Creek is a self-storage investment platform focused on acquiring and developing institutional-quality assets. Our mission is to identify opportunities that provide durable, risk-adjusted returns for our clients and partners, even in shifting capital markets.

With over 25 facilities across 7 states, 9,000+ units, 275 million rentable square feet, and $350 million assets under management, we empower investors to achieve financial freedom, stability, and wealth creation.

Our hands-on experience owning and operating self-storage facilities gives us in-depth knowledge of this specialized real estate sector. Leveraging expertise, research, and diligent analysis, we construct tailored portfolios our clients can trust for stable cash flow and long-term growth.

At Cedar Creek, our commitment to investors fuels our drive to uncover potential in overlooked markets and properties. Our disciplined approach delivers results.

To learn more about Cedar Creek Capital, visit www.cedar.cc .

