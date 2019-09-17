Cedar Electronics Expands Leadership Team With New Chief Product Officer And Chief Technology Officer

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Electronics, home of leading automotive and consumer electronics brands Cobra, ESCORT and Snooper, has promoted John Kuhn to Chief Technology Officer and hired Tim Coomer as Chief Product Officer. Both roles will support Cedar Electronics' extensive portfolio of solutions that empower people to drive smarter and safer.

"Innovation is at the heart of our industry as new technologies pave the way for us to help make safer roads a reality," said Gail Babitt, CEO, Cedar Electronics. "The passionate and skilled people behind our brands at Cedar Electronics are vital to our success. John's ability to drive current solutions while staying on the cutting edge of technology will continue to make our brands and solutions the best in class. Tim's deep product experience with connected products and SaaS solutions combined with John's technical expertise will help elevate our future roadmap to ensure we enable drivers to be safer and more aware. I am confident that John and Tim's versatility across multiple areas of the business, and unique product and category qualifications make them ideal leaders for these roles as our business continues to grow and adapt to rapid changes."

Cedar Electronics' new Chief Technology Officer John Kuhn is a 22-year veteran of the company. He will lead engineering and information technology teams in research and development efforts globally. Kuhn previously served as the Vice President of Engineering at Cedar Electronics. Prior to Cedar, Kuhn led R&D teams in the consumer and government electronics industry. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati.

"I am looking forward to taking on a continued leadership role with Cedar," said Kuhn. "The talent across the organization and the commitment to excellence on the product and engineering teams allow us to build the top-of-the-line experience we offer customers. It is a very exciting time as the company continues to capitalize on new technology platforms for the benefit of the user."

In his role as Chief Product Officer, Tim Coomer will lead product and project management to further drive innovation and build a global product roadmap. For Coomer, this appointment marks a return to the Cedar Electronics family of brands where he previously worked for eighteen years as part of the ESCORT team in sales, marketing and product roles, including serving as the Vice President of Product Development. He spent the last 3 years as the President of Waylens, a dash cam manufacturer.

"I'm excited to re-join the Cedar team in this position to create smart, intuitive products for consumers that help provide peace of mind and make their driving easier," said Coomer. "I'm a product guy at heart and I look forward to collaborating across teams to drive innovation."

For more information about Cedar Electronics, visit www.cedarelectronics.com.

About Cedar Electronics

Cedar Electronics Corporation, a leading global supplier of connected automotive and consumer electronics products, possesses a portfolio of industry leading brands, including Cobra Electronics, ESCORT and Snooper. With locations in North America, Europe and Asia, Cedar is the largest designer & marketer of radar detection systems at every price point in every sales channel and the industry leader in Citizens Band radios. Cedar continues to aggressively grow its portfolio with an ever-expanding family of products that include dash cams, power inverters, portable jump starters, driver alert and information applications and more.

SOURCE Cedar Electronics

Related Links

http://www.cedarelectronics.com

